Exactly a year after Sedalia voters approved two ballot items for the Heckart Community Center, the Sedalia Park Board was able to tour the center’s site where progress is being made.
The board’s meeting Thursday night began with a tour of the construction site of the Heckart Community Center. The tour was not “the exciting tour,” according to Project Manager Dan Close of PARIC Corporation, the general contractor for the project.
“There’s not a whole lot to see this month,” Close said. “Everything is in the ground, so hopefully next month you’ll start seeing walls go up and things where it’s a little bit more exciting.”
After the meeting, Epple told the Democrat the corporation is putting in the footings, which will allow them to be able to start putting in the walls in the next couple of weeks.
“We’ve got about, probably 70% of the foundations in the ground currently.” Close explained while showing attendees around.
Close led attendees around the site, pointing out where each area of the center would be such as the conference rooms, gym, and pool.
Close also said the pool would be started in November after the building goes up. There should be a “full building, roof and all” in October and crews will then work inside and outside.
“I think what’s going to happen is the public is going to see the walls go up and then in December and January they’re going to go, ‘Why isn’t it open? It looks like it’s done,’” Epple said later during the board’s meeting. “There’s a lot of work that has to be taken care of inside, especially with the pool. So that will be the job.
“We’re making sure that we’re taking pictures and showing those photos and videos that we’ve been trying to do on a weekly basis to let people know what is going on and what is happening,” she added.
Close said the corporation will be flying a drone Friday to make sure the points are all correct.
After the tour, the board hosted its meeting directly outside of the construction site using folding tables and chairs.
The board approved a bid for the construction of a train house for the Liberty Land Flyer. During its last meeting, the board voted to not accept bids since they came in highly over budget, per Epple’s recommendation. Epple presented the board with a new option to build the train house without bathrooms at approximately $287,000 from Preferred Construction LLC. The budget was originally $275,000.
Members discussed whether the department should spend a large amount of money on the house, although it has the funds, with no bathroom and not knowing what the department’s revenues will look like due to COVID-19.
Ultimately the board decided the bathrooms near the train would work and members did not anticipate construction prices going down any time soon. The department also would have to build one eventually since it is needed. The train will start running Sept. 19, according to Epple.
The board also approved a south patio for the Heckart Community Center at $125,000. The patio was an alternate in original plans because it could be added on later. Epple said when making the original plans, staff was getting close to their budget limit.
“Well (now) we’re under budget which is great and I hope by the time we end the budget, we can say we’re still under budget,” Epple said. “That’s always my goal to be there.”
Epple said the area could be used to generate revenue by renting it for parties and events. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw also added the patio was included in the amounts which were borrowed for the center.
Epple had just received information from the Pettis County Health Center related to COVID-19 guidelines so she was not able to give a full presentation to the board but said “staff will do everything they need to do to make sure that we’re following it and doing what’s right for the community.”
Epple also said this summer was probably the hardest summer for her in parks and recreation.
“Just kudos and hats off to my staff,” she said. “We made so many different changes and plans and everything to make it happen so that we could give the community the best summer that they could have for 2020 with everything that was going on.
“Could we do everything?” she added. “No, but we try to do the best that we can and I hope that the community looks back and really thinks that the parks department worked hard to be able to bring some fun to the community.”
The board also:
• Heard a staff spotlight on Sedalia Parks and Recreation employee Charles Amos.
• Welcomed new board member Connie Washington.
• Heard a finance report from board member Dan VanDyne who reported local taxes and revenue were up and expenses were down. VanDyne said “that leaves us in a positive figure of $158,008.53” and “everything is looking good.”
• Heard a summer update.
• Heard an update on the Hubbard Park playground. The project is a little behind due to the company doing the project being temporarily shut down due to COVID-19. The company will be doing a site visit in two weeks and it should be completed by the end of 2020, according to Epple.
• Reminded members the September board meeting will be Sept. 10.
• Approved moving meetings to the second Thursday of the month instead of the first Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.