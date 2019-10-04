The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Board heard a report on the “great” 2019 pool season Thursday night.
Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple gave updates on several Parks and Rec projects starting with a report on the Sedalia pools for the 2019 season. Centennial Pool was open 70 days with an average daily attendance of 208. Liberty Pool was open 90 days with an average daily attendance of 174. Overall, the pools brought in $215,557 of revenue in 2019 compared to $191,971 in 2018. Epple said this was partly due to the department offering more swim lessons and marketing pool rentals better.
Daily attendance did not include the attendance from sponsored swims. A total of 3,279 people attended the five sponsored swims.
“Overall the pools, it was great. A good summer for us, for most in the area it was not a good summer,” Epple said. “I think that kind of reflects the staff. Savannah, Clara did a good job about managing and programming and utilizing the pool space that we have.”
The department began selling pool passes last year and sold 482 this year. Epple said the department’s goal is to sell 525 next year and hope to make more people aware of them. Board member Megan Simon suggested advertising them more around holidays as gift ideas.
Epple also gave the board an update on the Heckart Community Center. She said a lot of details are being figured out during weekly city staff meetings focused on the center. She said the project is progressing but it’s not quite time to break ground.
“A lot of people think it’s just ready to go but we’re talking about delivery trucks,” she said as an example. “Like where they’re coming in and where they’re going to be. We have to think about all the safety of what’s coming in. The wear and tear of what a semi does compared to vehicles and those types of things. We’re just making sure that we do it and that we’re thinking long term too.”
During the recreation report, Epple highlighted the Sit & Fit classes the department is offering and said Thursday’s class had 25 participants. The classes are offered on Thursday mornings and are designed to help improve balance, range of motion and maintain muscle strength with safe, low impact exercises that most people can easily do.
“We’re really hitting a different group and it makes me very excited because when I stopped in there today I was like all of you guys will be in the community center once it is built. So they want it and they definitely need these types of programs we just don’t have the space now,” she said.
The superintendent’s management and operations report stated routine maintenance had been done at all parks. Track and tires had been received for the railroad at Liberty Park. Shelter 3 had been demolished and removed at Centennial Park and concrete foundations had been placed for three new shelters. The foundation for a new shelter had also been installed at Housel Park. At Katy Park, both existing shelters have been demolished and foundations for new shelters have been installed.
In programs, the Doggie Dive at Liberty Pool had roughly 80 to 90 dogs show up. Recreation Supervisor Savannah Lynde recommended making sure individuals know the event is for dogs, not kids, and to not allow people into the pool during the event in 2020.
Youth fall baseball had three teams sign up, adult baseball had 21, adult volleyball has 26, five teams signed up for fall adult kickball and 69 kids signed up for tiny kickers.
A landscape supervisor report stated during September. the triangle bed, ramp, and urns at Liberty Park were redone and filled with mums and asters for fall. More than 50 new rose bushes were planted. More than 100 tree seedlings have been ordered to be grown over the next couple of years and planted throughout the parks as they mature. Both greenhouses in Liberty were sanitized, organized, and are ready to be worked in.
The board also held a closed session for legal reasons.
Board member Roy Poynter was absent.
