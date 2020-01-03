After a successful 2019, the Sedalia Park Board is looking toward an equally successful 2020.
The board met Thursday evening at Convention Hall where members discussed the last year and plans for the new year.
Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple said there wasn’t much of an update to offer regarding the Heckart Community Center due to the holidays. City staff will have another conference call about it on Tuesday. The design development draft is done, according to Epple. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the center was “coming along very well.”
Board member Les Wolpers asked how close the department is to hitting its original deadline after the process was prolonged while the swimming pool agreement was being made with the Sedalia School District 200.
“Where are we? How close are we on our original schedule or off the original schedule?” Wolpers asked.
Epple said the department is a “little behind” but would have a better picture of where the project is at once the construction company is hired to do the project.
“We’re still pushing along where we were,” Epple said. “We’re trying to do some things on the back end to hopefully catch us up so when the bid goes out to the public we’re not too far behind. We’ll know more of those numbers when the bids start coming in and everything.”
Epple also gave the board copies of the department’s updated 10-year master plan which included special projects and goals the department hoped to accomplish in the next 10 years.
“I’m always updating these…” Epple told the board. “It always can change so please keep me informed. Get me your input when you guys have questions on different things. We’re always changing and moving. Opportunities come up or grants and things kind of get moved up or pushed ahead.”
Board member Dan VanDyne reported income was up in the month of December and sales taxes year-to-date are up about 4%. While the new park sales tax did go into effect Jan. 1, the department won’t start seeing the increase in revenue until around March, according to Epple. VanDyne also said the department’s year-to-date income was negative $318,798 versus last year’s negative of roughly $384,000. The board approved the payment of bills at $274,472.90.
The board also approved a bid from C-R Fencing at $13,880.59 for fencing at Housel Park and $600 for the backstop. Epple said the current Housel Park backstop is rotting out and needs to be replaced. The department hopes to have the dugouts redone by April so doing the fence early in the year would help with finishing the project by that date.
In Parks Superintendent Matt Harris’ report, it was stated routine maintenance had been done on all parks during December. Mulching and grading were done around the Liberty Land Flyer at Liberty Park. At Clover Dell Park, mowing was done, new shelters were installed and concrete pads and the sidewalks were installed to the new shelters. Tables and benches are also being repaired and painted in the parks.
In Recreation Supervisor Savannah Lynde’s report, she stated the department’s float won Kids Choice in the Sedalia Christmas Parade. Breakfast With Santa was successful with the event maxing out at 350 tickets sold. Around 2,000 candy canes and candy cane-themed toys were hidden for the Candy Cane Hunt. Around 275 people attended Pizza and PJs with Santa, Cookies with the Clauses had about 15 register and Letters to Santa had about 275 letters. The Christmas lights in Liberty Park were also a huge success, according to Lynde. Epple said the lights will be taken down Jan. 6.
Recreation Supervisor Tanner McKee said in his report winter adult volleyball had four women’s recreation teams, 10 women’s intermediate teams, 12 co-ed recreation teams, and five co-ed intermediate teams. The first game will be Jan. 7. Winter adult dodgeball has two teams signed up and pickleball averaged around 15 a night. Registrations for Biddy Basketball, Little Hoopsters, and Little Kickers will open later this month. The online revenue for the department was $1,126.
Board member Roy Poynter was absent.
