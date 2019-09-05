The Sedalia Park Board approved items related to the Heckart Community Center and greenhouse projects during its meeting Thursday night.
During her report, Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple gave an update on progress with the Heckart Community Center.
“We’ve been working with the architects and kind of getting things going…We’re moving along,” she said. “I know there’s no shovels in the ground or anything over there yet, but lots of meetings happening, it seems like weekly. Just to get the ball rolling and making sure that we’re doing everything correctly and make sure it’s going to be great quality for the whole community.
“It’s moving along. Eventually once we have dates set and everything we’ll start updating the public and educate them on where we’re at on the process. So they kind of feel like they’re with us the whole journey all the way up until the doors open,” she continued.
The board approved a bid from Engineering Surveys & Services for geotechnical and engineering services for the center for $14,870. The company was chosen since it is local, had worked with the city when originally working on the project, would be doing both services and site design services were included in the bid price.
The board approved a contract with the Center for Human Services for the department to use CHS’s old greenhouse that is no longer in use, pending City Attorney Anne Gardner’s recommendation. The department will only have to pay for utilities on the building, according to Epple.
“This gives us the opportunity to be able to use something in the town that right now is just sitting there and gives us the opportunity to grow more and provide more in the beds throughout the community as well,” she said.
Epple also reported audits have been done on the playgrounds and almost all the playgrounds that needed to be fixed have been fixed. Katy Park’s pieces came in this month and will be fixed in the next week or so. The concrete has been poured for the shelters at Housel and Centennial parks and the goal is to have the shelters completed Oct. 1. Once they are completed, department crews will start working on the Liberty Land Flyer, according to Epple.
The dance floors in Convention Hall have been resurfaced and the light poles at Liberty Park have started getting repainted. The department will put banners on them once completed. One banner will be a generic parks banner and the other will showcase Liberty Stadium and Convention Hall.
Board member Leroy VanDyne reported pool attendance had been up this summer. Epple said other parks departments’ attendances were down quite a bit but credited Sedalia’s success to the park implementing pool passes.
Board members Kevin Thomas and Kristy Woolery were absent.
