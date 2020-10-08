The Sedalia Park Board met at the Heckart Community Center construction site for a tour before its meeting Thursday evening.
The Board got a tour of the Heckart Community Center construction site along with members of the Sedalia City Council and city staff. Attendees were shown around the structures of the multipurpose gymnasium and aquatic center along with the sites for the Sedalia Senior Center, offices, meeting rooms, kitchen and other areas. In the aquatics center, it was reported the pool contractor, KC Gunite, will arrive on site to begin work next week and begin digging the pool in two weeks.
“It will be nice once you get inside you can almost see into everything,” said Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple on the entrance to the center. “You can see into the pool, you can see into the gym, see into the child watch area. It is very inviting and welcoming…
“It’s (the center) going to be awesome,” Epple later added. “I don’t think people realize how big it is until you come inside.”
Epple said the center is scheduled to open to the public March 18, 2022. She was asked how much additional staff she thought the department would need for the center. Epple said the majority would be seasonal and part-time.
“There’s not a lot of full-time employees,” Epple answered. “The recreation superintendent will come back to be able to oversee the recreation side of it. Then maintenance will be growing a little bit too but just because we’re open so many hours, it will be a lot of part-time positions.”
During the board meeting hosted outside the construction site, Epple reported the August sales tax numbers were “looking really good” despite not having the full Missouri State Fair this year.
“I expected it to be down or at very best break even and it was significantly up,” explained City Administrator Kelvin Shaw, who was in attendance at the meeting. “Even without the eighth of a cent in there, it was up 12%, something like that, and then year-to-date without the extra eighth of a cent it was 3.9% up. We budgeted 2% (up).”
Despite this, Epple said the department is still being conservative on expenses and will continue to do so.
Epple also reported the department’s 2020 pool season “went well” with everything going on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance at Centennial Pool was down while attendance at Liberty Pool was up compared to last year. Revenue was down overall but so were expenses, which Epple said “balanced out.”
Epple was asked about the decorations for the Light Up Liberty! festivities. Epple said staff has been working on securing the light-up decorations to fill Liberty Park this holiday season and the majority of the funds were coming from community sponsorships. Last year’s 15 displays have been increased to 31 for this year with new decorations, including 20 arches at the park department’s entrance and snowmen playing baseball in front of Liberty Stadium.
Epple reported the Hubbard Park playground is laid out and the playground was delivered this week. Installation will begin late next week and be completed in mid-November. The Liberty Park and Hubbard Park basketball courts have been painted with crews now working on the Housel Park courts.
Fall programs are wrapping up for the year. Epple said staff was doing the best they could with the pandemic but the department had not been able to offer some things it normally offers, tweaking others and adding new programs.
“We haven’t really canceled anything, we just have reshaped it,” Epple said. “So instead of doing Boo Bash, which we normally have 400 people, there’s no way we could do that inside Convention Hall, so we’re doing Trunk or Treat. We’ve had great support from the public to do that and everything. Lots of people that are coming out and they’re just giving their time and donating that.”
The Department received quotes for the Hubbard Park splash pad and staff will begin interviewing the five companies next week. The Board will be asked to approve the recommended company during its November meeting.
Epple also advised the Board that the November meeting will be longer than usual due to beginning work on planning for the next fiscal year.
“We’re really going to be sitting down and talking,” Epple explained. “What will happen is the community center is going to open on March 18, 2022, and our budget goes until March 31 so there’s going to be some things in there for us to start working on and discussing. It will be kind of a long meeting.”
