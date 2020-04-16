A Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department employee was recognized at the Missouri Park and Recreation Association Conference for her work in aquatics.
Aquatic Supervisor Clara Scott was awarded the Missouri Parks and Recreation Outstanding Young Aquatic Professional of the Year after being nominated by Sedalia Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple. After going through applications and interviews, a selection committee determined the award recipient.
Epple said the department kept Scott’s nomination a secret from Scott. Scott had no idea she was receiving the award until the awards ceremony.
“It was awesome,” Scott said. “I wasn’t expecting it. I was really shocked but I was really excited.”
Epple explained that last summer, many pools lost more money than normal due to poor weather. However, Epple said Sedalia Parks and Rec actually had one of its best summers for pools.
“It had a lot to do with Clara just managing those pools well,” Epple said. “Utilizing our staff, sending people home when it wasn’t busy, then adding more swim lessons, more special events and activities. That helped us have a lot more successful summer financially. Then also I felt like it was a very successful year for participation as well.”
Since being hired, Scott has received both her Certified Pool and Spa Operator and Aquatic Facility Operator certifications along with her Star Guard and Red Cross Instructor certifications.
“Clara got all of her certifications as soon as she started here...” Epple said. “She holds all those classes (swim lessons) all year long which helps a lot because a lot of times aquatics have a rough time. It’s hard for them to not just hire guards but then get them certified.”
The work that goes into training lifeguards and their continuing education is extensive but Scott has done a “really good job,” according to Epple. Epple said Scott also manages and motivates staff well, thinks outside the box and brings in more aquatic programs.
According to a press release, Scott began working as a lifeguard at 15 in her hometown at the Odessa Parks and Recreation Department. While in college as a physical education major she worked for Columbia Parks and Recreation at its indoor and outdoor aquatic facilities as a lifeguard and eventually a pool manager.
When Scott graduated from William Woods she took a PE position at a local elementary school, giving her the opportunity to still work in the summer for Columbia Parks and Rec. Through mentors in Columbia Parks and Rec, she began to realize she could pursue a full-time career in the parks and recreation field of aquatics. She decided to pursue her passion of aquatics where she was hired as a full-time Aquatic/Wellness Supervisor with Sedalia Parks and Recreation.
“Aquatics was just kind of a summer job that I kept coming back to...” Scott explained. “I just realized that’s what I was more passionate about. Especially like the training side of things. It’s just one of those jobs that is always fun and exciting so I was happy to make it a career.”
Epple said many individuals do not realize they can get degrees in Parks and Recreation.
“For me and I think my staff too, especially like someone like Clara, we didn’t initially realize that parks and recreation was actually something you could go to college for,” Epple explained. “I was fortunate that I could...She (Clara) does a really good job about steering that path now with our staff so that those that really enjoy parks and rec can maybe go to college, major in it and come back and be a part of our team as well.”
