With 80 islands of color to brighten the city, area residents and visitors have reason to smile as they travel through Sedalia this summer.
While the city’s flower beds may seem to be effortless, it takes a great deal of work to maintain their picture-perfect appearance, according to Shawna Yager, landscape supervisor for the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department.
Yager has worked for the department for a year and a half. Along with her team of four seasonal employees, they work six hours a day maintaining the beds.
The staff generally works 7 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to Yager. She typically works from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Most of our time is spent nonstop weeding, removing old growth, cutting back flowers to give breathing room in the beds or to reveal some hidden flowers,” Yager said. “The watering is a huge part of our day.
“This year we have been so fortunate to have all the rain, however, it did seem to slow down some of the plant growth,” she continued. “So we have a water schedule that goes something like, the two-tank trucks do about half, these are 250 gallons tanks. We run them three or four days a week making several trips again depending on the amount of rain we get.”
Those trucks are also used to water any new trees. During Yager’s tenure at the department, she and her staff have been responsible for the care of more than 100 new trees.
The other watering involves dragging a lot of hoses, according to Yager. The pool beds, some medians and the main part of Liberty Park are watered this way.
“Most of the plants we grow from seed or cuttings from the previous year’s flowers, however, we did try a few new things this year so we bought what we needed,” Yager explained. “But one of my goals is to only do seeds and cuttings.”
Some new projects include the addition of flower beds at the dog park at Clover Dell and two new beds located in the medians along 16th Street across from the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
“As far as the medians on 16th go… those were in MoDOT’s care until this spring,” Yager explained. “They decided to remove the trees before Parks and Rec took it over. Most of those trees were in very poor condition, we have plans to add both more flowers and new healthy trees as we continue to expand that area of median.”
Although it is one of the oldest flower beds associated with the Parks Department, the rose garden at Liberty Park has been a primary focus for the staff this year.
“Our rose garden is a work in progress,” Director of Parks and Recreation Amy Epple commented. “We were fortunate this year to receive many rose bushes donated to the park department through our Rose Bush in Memory Program.”
Under the program, individuals could purchase a rose bush for $50 to honor someone. According to Yager, workers have planted 42 new bushes. The grounds crew has removed 17 diseased bushes while spending a tremendous amount of time weeding the garden.
Yager is excited about the Vermont Park butterfly gardens, where her staff and visitors have started seeing butterflies and caterpillars.
“We have put in several new plants on the island arbor in Liberty Park, and I am very excited about art in the park,” Yager said. “The squirrel, the turtles at Centennial Pool, the fish… we haven’t hung yet and the flag and smiley face that I made out of flowers but they haven’t come to life yet. We will try again next year for sure. Gardening is very much trial and error, paying attention to what the weather is doing and how the plants are reacting.”
