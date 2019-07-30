While it may not have been the America’s Cup Yacht Races, it was a nautical event the likes of which Sedalia had yet to witness until Saturday morning.
Six brave captains and their first mates took to the seas of Centennial Pool for the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department’s inaugural Cardboard Boat Races.
The rules were simple: youth ages 7 to 11 were asked to build a boat using only cardboard, duct tape and their creativity and skills. The only exceptions were decorations, which were encouraged, and paddles that could be wood or plastic. Contestants paid $10 to enter.
For Remington Walter, it was one small step for man, one giant leap for boating as his Apollo-inspired ship took first prize.
“I just really, really prayed it would make it across,” a jubilant Walter said after the win. “It felt really, really amazing.”
Walter, who turned 8 on July 12, was inspired by recent coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo mission and man’s first walk on the moon, according to his mother, Sorita Walter.
“We thought it would be a fitting tribute,” Sorita Walter said pre-race. “Remington and his father (Barry Walter) spent about three hours making the boat and I made his outfit from his old knight in shining armor Halloween costume.”
Other contestants looked to the stars in a different fashion for their boat.
Junior Klein, 10, and his sister Rachel Klein, 7, dressed in costume and channeled the characters of Jack and Rose from the blockbuster film “Titanic” as they set sail in a replica of the doomed ocean liner that sank on its maiden voyage in 1912.
While it didn’t hit an iceberg, true to its inspiration the Kleins’ boat started to falter only a few feet before reaching the finish line.
Rachel managed to touch the end of the pool before their boat toppled on its side as they exited the vessel. The pair was awarded the judges' choice award based on creativity, showmanship and team spirit.
History and movies played a role in the work of sisters Katherine and Sarah Kehl’s boat. The two girls discussed the research on pirates they gathered while making their image of the Black Pearl.
“We thought about making one for Queen Anne’s revenge,” Katherine explained. “We even made a powerpoint on pirates and boating.”
The girl’s father, Ted Kehl, said the girls did all of the work on the boat and the powerpoint on their own, saying they did a little bit on the ship each day last week. The Little Black Pearl sunk almost immediately but that did not dampen the pride Kehl had for his daughters.
“Maybe we needed a little more cardboard on the bottom and a little more structural support,” Kehl said after the race. ”I’m proud of them and what they learned. They had fun.”
The sisters were awarded the judges’ “Titanic Award” to the team that sank in the most spectacular fashion.
It seemed all the contestants, no matter what their finish, had a good time. After the race, there were congratulations and smiles as awards and prizes were presented. Following the race, the participants could take their boats back to the water or swim if they wished until the pool opened.
Vince Marshall and Isiah Guffey weren’t sure what to expect as they prepared for the race, according to their parents, who admitted the boys had not tested their camouflage Swamp Vessel prior to the race. Dressed in patriotic gear with an American flag flying, Kellie Guffey said the boys wanted to enter because they were expecting a fast, fun activity.
“It’s just a fun boy activity,” she added. The duo placed third overall.
“The Parks Department is continuously trying to expand and offer more events for the community,” said Recreation Supervisor Clara Scott, who organized the event. “This is something we’ve seen surrounding areas offer… It looked fun so we brought it to Sedalia.
“I think it was a success,” she added. “There were a lot of creative boats and costumes. “This is something I plan to offer again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.