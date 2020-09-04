While the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted many of the events the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department had for this summer, staff were still able to provide plenty of fun for the community.
“Overall, there were lots of changes and more changes and more changes, but overall we’re very pleased and happy (with how the summer went)…” Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple explained. “It was good that we were able to provide the pools opening in the summer. We were able to get baseball in the regular season. We did not finish the playoffs, but they were able to get their 10 games in for the summer.
“It’s just been a learning curve,” she continued. “Just trying to make adjustments and learning and kind of growing. I think all of us just need to continue to keep being patient and calm with each other and just try to get everything worked out. That’s what we’ve been trying to do.”
Epple said overall, she felt “it’s been a good summer.” Good weather helped people be able to utilize the parks and pools while social distancing. Epple said while she did not have the department’s total numbers for the summer season, which ends after Labor Day, numbers have been lower. The department has canceled many of its large events like sponsored swims, which generally bring 600 to 800 people.
The department is still “doing good” though, according to Epple.
“Overall just by doing payroll and the month to month budgets we’re doing good,” Epple said. “We’ve cut things where we need to cut. So it’s one of those, Parks and Rec we’re not here to make money, we’re here to cover expenses. When you don’t have a program, then you don’t have expenses for it, so it’s a little bit easier for us to be able to manage it and take care of that stuff.”
Despite canceled events and new rules being placed on others, Epple said people have seemed happy with what the department has been able to offer. People have also been following the department’s guidelines and rules for safety.
“We didn’t have any problems with anything,” Epple said. “We held some games over at Liberty Stadium for the high school league and they were able to spread out, social distance. People were just happy to be able to have something to come to and do.
“We didn’t have any issues at the pools and stuff, spreading the chairs out and all of that,” she continued. “People were just happy to be able to have something and have a little bit of normal…There’s so many communities in the area that we’re able to do anything. I think people were just happy and pleased that there was something for them too.”
Looking toward the fall season, Epple said the department is trying to “play it safe” and do what staff thinks is “best for the parks department and for the community.” Youth and adult volleyball practices have begun at Convention Hall with the department following the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s guidelines. Players and spectators will wear masks and only one game will be hosted at a time instead of the usual two.
“We’re just making modifications and we’re setting limits and caps on events,” Epple said.
The department’s Family Boo Bash has also been changed since the staff doesn’t know what October will look like. There will be a trunk or treat event, which Epple said is “more of a drive-thru trunk or treat” where people will decorate their cars and drive through the park. Candy will be handed out to attendees.
The department will also soon start looking at winter events.
“For the winter events, we’ll start looking at those in October and decide what we’re going to do,” Epple said. “If there’s any question on if we think it’s safe or not, we’ll just try to adjust and make different plans on how we can do things.”
Sedalia Parks and Recreation also has several other projects moving forward this season like the new Hubbard Park playground, which will arrive Sept. 28. Work will begin in October and it should be up by the end of the year.
Construction for the new train house for the Liberty Land Flyer will begin in November and is scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day weekend. The Liberty Land Flyer will be running for the Things That GO! event at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Liberty Park.
Progress is also being made at the Heckart Community Center.
“The walls will start going up next week (weather permitting),” Epple said. “September and October are going to be really big months for the Heckart Community Center. You’ll start to see the walls going up, and later in October and November, you’ll start to see the roof go on.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/sedaliaparks or call 660-826-4930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.