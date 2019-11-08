The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a new and unique type of dance class this month.
The department is expanding its class options with the addition of belly dancing classes taught by belly dancer Lori Moore.
Moore took her first belly dancing class in India as a teenager and has been hooked ever since. Moore said she became interested after seeing belly dancing on television and thinking it looked cool. She continued to take classes on and off for years before joining a studio in Columbia and becoming serious about it.
“I joined Moon Belly Dance Studio in Columbia,” Moore said. “That’s when I realized OK this is now a real training and a real dance format. This is about technique and things like that. That’s when I got more on the level I ended up at and that’s when I got serious.”
Originally from Sedalia, Moore recently moved back to the area and was looking for a place to practice. She approached the parks department for a space and they asked her if she would be interested in teaching a class.
“The class just kind of fell into my lap,” she said. “It just snowballed ...”
Moore explained she will be teaching Egyptian belly dancing and she wants the class to be for beginners.
“It will be based totally off how I've learned it and done it over the years,” she said. “There will be a warm up and it will be technique then for most of the rest of the class. I will be teaching different movements, how to do each of those movements and then the last part will be a cool down. I’ll be talking about what we’re doing, what the song is.”
Moore said her dancing is family appropriate and for people of any fitness level.
“The good thing about belly dancing is it’s based on isolations so if you don’t want to do a lot of hip work there’s plenty of arm work and those are separate movements,” she said. “People can step out when they want and not do what they don’t want to do.”
Moore said she knows people are unfamiliar with the dance style and wants to make everyone comfortable. She said many people have been worried they would have to show their stomachs, which Moore said is not the case.
“You do not have to do that, you're not expected to. I think that was making some people a little bit nervous,” said Moore. “ I have a lot of respect for this dance. That’s the environment I will nurture in there.”
Moore will teach her first class from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Nov. 12 at Convention Hall, 1500 W. Third St. The cost is $5. The November class will serve as an introduction before hosting several more in the same location at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, and 17. The cost is $21.
Moore is part of a dance group that also does performances for parties and events. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/BabesInCharmsBellyDance.
“It is my life, it is a huge part of my life,” Moore said. “This is way more than a hobby. I have a strong, strong group of dancers that I’m very very close to in Columbia. We've performed together, we’ve trained together…
“I just enjoy dancing,” she added. “I enjoy getting better and better at the dance. I enjoy performing and sharing it. I enjoy the group that I’m a part of. I enjoy every single thing. The costuming, the music, the dance itself.”
To register for a class, call the parks department at 660-826-4930 or visit registration.sedaliaparks.com.
