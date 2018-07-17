Sedalia-Pettis County EMA director addresses tornado siren concerns

Summer is not the typical season associated with tornadoes in mid-Missouri. The devastating and destructive storms can strike quickly at any time, making it essential that area residents be given the earliest warning to stay safe.
Such early warning in conjunction with a safety plan can prevent injury and loss of life when seconds count.
“Don’t wait for severe weather to arrive to start thinking about keeping yourself and your family safe,” Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda said. “Being storm aware means having a plan before severe weather strikes.”
Sedalia-Pettis County has a monthly test for the outdoor warning system, conducted at noon the first Wednesday of every month, weather permitting.
Recent reports by residents have indicated individuals have not heard the monthly tests in their neighborhoods, a question the Democrat asked Rooda.
“Emergency Management has volunteers that go around the county to listen for the siren,” Rooda said. “If a siren malfunctions, Blue Valley Public Safety is contacted to correct the issue.”
Residents should realize the sirens are not designed to be heard inside a residence or public building.
“Sirens are an outdoor warning system designed only to alert those who are outside that something dangerous is approaching,” Rooda explained. “The safest approach is to be proactive and use all of the information available to protect yourself and your family from threatening weather.
“Nothing can replace common sense,” Rooda added. “If a storm is approaching, the lightning alone is a threat. Sirens are only one part of a warning system that includes preparation, NOAA Weather Radio, and local media.”
Rooda recommends at least three methods for receiving severe weather warnings.
“Make sure you are prepared before severe weather strikes,” Rooda emphasized. “If you have three ways you should be covered in case one has a malfunction.
“The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office has Nixle on their website, which is a free notification system for the public to receive weather notification,” she added. “I also encourage to have a weather radio. If anyone needs help with programming their weather radio stop by my office (located in the lower level of the Sheriff’s Office) and we can help you.”
Rooda provided the following tips to help in the creation of a tornado-safety plan:
• Create a plan for where you and your family will go in the event of a tornado — at home, at work and at relatives’ or friends’ homes that you visit frequently. Always be alert to changing weather conditions.
• Pick a safe room in the home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado. This should be a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.
• Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information.
• Check with your work and your children’s school and day care center regarding tornado emergency plans. Every building has different safe places. It is important to know where they are and how to get there in an emergency.
• Make sure everyone understands how tornado siren warning systems work and if a warning system is installed in your area.
• Mark clearly where your first-aid kit and fire extinguishers are located. Make sure the first-aid kit is properly stocked with medical supplies.
Individuals with questions concerning the Sedalia-Pettis County Tornado Warning System should contact Rooda’s office at 660-827-4800.
