The Sedalia Planning and Zoning Commission met Wednesday evening via videoconference and approved several rezonings.
The first public hearing was for rezoning multiple Pettis County properties. According to Community Development Director John Simmons, the properties are North Engineer Avenue, which is the rear land to the west of the cemetery, 601 E. Clay St., 317 E. Clay St., 400 E. Clay St., 544 W. Saline St., 538 W. Saline St., 209 E. Hogan St., 700 N. Washington Ave., 200 N. Mill Ave., 204 N. Mill Ave., and 208 N. Mill Ave. The application was to rezone all properties to M-2 heavy industrial. City staff recommended approval.
The land is owned by Pettis County and is set to be used for a rail spur to serve the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park, which houses Nucor. Simmons said it would be developed in 2021 as the city works through grants, including one from the federal government, for the rail spur funding.
“This is an area of about 91.7 acres, and you all will know this is the land basically in shape between Mill Street, Mill Avenue and the city cemetery and north of Saline and Pettis Drive to city limits,” Simmons explained.
“... To the south is also M-2 heavy industrial of these properties, basically the UP (Union Pacific) Railroad’s property and rail line,” he continued. “To the east is R-1 and R-3 which is the cemetery as well as Sedalia Housing Authority. To the west is R-1 single-family residential and there’s about three houses that back up to that property, all owner-occupied.”
Several citizens called in to ask questions about the application. One asked about the resulting businesses and housing that would follow the spur.
“What we foresee with this growth is we’re going to see additional companies want to be located around the industrial use of Nucor,” Simmons explained. “Those are companies that typically follow them in other communities with businesses that utilize their products.”
Simmons also explained that due to Nucor’s arrival and other growth, Sedalia has a shortage in all sectors of housing. Simmons expects growth to come with the spur which will require additional commercial, industrial and housing support. He thought it would help improve the area around the spur and all of Sedalia. He said the city is working on neighborhood revitalizations and addressing the housing shortage.
Several callers were concerned about the rail going through individuals’ land. Simmons assured them the rezoning application was only for property owned by Pettis County. There was a particular concern for the three owner-occupied homes that back up to a property on the application.
“The land (for the project) is already owned by the county, we are not purchasing any housing or R-1 lots,” Simmons said. “That is still owner-occupied and that is not part of this project…We’re not touching any single-family, residential property.”
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw also said there will be a railroad crossing across Saline Street.
“The railroad crossing would be on Saline/Pettis when you’re driving east/west on Saline/Pettis, there would have to be a rail crossing,” Simmons said.
Simmons added it would be behind the residences in pastures, corn fields and bean fields.
The second public hearing was for rezoning 3501 W. 10th St. from C-0 to C-1 for Wood & Huston Bank with a favorable recommendation from city staff. The company plans to construct a bank on the property beginning this spring if approved by the city.
The third public hearing was for rezoning 2907 W. Broadway Blvd. from C-1 local business to C-3 commercial for E.W. Thompson Inc. with a favorable recommendation from city staff. The building formerly housed Clark’s Tool but has been vacant for some time.
“What they’re planning in the 6,000-square-foot building is sale of new accessories for vehicles,” Simmons explained. “The way it’s been described to me is that it’s an upscale accessories for vehicles — tires, wheels, rims, etc.”
A citizen asked whether the tires would be installed and changed at the business. Dianne Simon of E.W. Thompson Inc. said the tires cannot be stored outside of the building during the night per the lease and would only be stored inside. Excess tires would be stored at another location.
All three rezoning applications were approved by the commission and will go to the Sedalia City Council for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.