The City of Sedalia is looking at options to allow a business to convert an unused building into a freight transfer warehouse.
The Sedalia Planning and Zoning Commission met Wednesday night at the Sedalia Municipal Building to hear a request from John Joy, owner of the property at 2205 S. Limit Ave. The building previously housed the local John Deere dealership, which moved farther down U.S. Route 65 this summer. The property is zoned C-3 Commercial and Joy requested it be rezoned as M-1 Light Industrial for a freight transfer facility.
Joy is looking to lease the vacant building to a freight transfer business, which would require rezoning. He did not disclose the business, as the lease agreement can’t proceed until the city makes a decision, but Community Development Director John Simmons told the Democrat it is an existing business in Sedalia that is looking for a new facility.
The commission heard from Joy, Simmons and concerned citizens who live in the neighboring residential area during the public hearing at the beginning of the meeting. Common concerns were if the business would be installing additional outdoor lighting that could affect nearby homes, the level of semi-truck traffic and the potential noise level.
Joy said he is not aware of additional outdoor lighting and that the business operates mostly 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. so there wouldn’t be any noise after business hours. He said truck traffic would not be excessive.
The commission voted against the application 2-6 with Connie McLaughlin abstaining. However, most members voting no asked Joy to submit a special use permit application.
“My concern is not about the project at this time but what could be there in the future,” member and Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman said as part of his no vote. “I’d like to see this come back maybe as a special use permit.”
Several other members echoed his comments.
Once a property is rezoned, it remains that way indefinitely, unless a rezoning application is submitted in the future. The commission members said they were in favor of the proposed business but their main reason for voting no was not knowing what the property could be used for in the future. A special use permit, if approved, would allow the business to operate as needed without permanently altering the zoning designation.
Simmons said he planned to talk with Joy this week about the special use permit process.
One more step must be taken though before Joy can submit a permit application. According to Simmons, the city’s special use permit policy does not include freight transfer as an option. Along with the commission’s recommendation to council to not approve the rezoning request, it is also recommending council add freight transfer to the special use permit policy.
Joy said that without either the rezoning approval or a special use permit, he will lose the potential contract with the business.
The Sedalia City Council will make the final decision on the rezoning application at its Nov. 4 meeting.
The commission also discussed preliminary and final plats for Main Plaza Lots 1, 2 and 3 in the TIF (tax increment financing) district area owned by Star Development behind the Galaxy Theatre. There is no change to the original size of the plat but rather the company wants to divide it into three lots instead of one large lot.
The issue was tabled until a special meeting at noon Monday to allow the commission members more time to look over the information. The council will make the final decision at its Nov. 4 meeting.
