Three City of Sedalia departments are looking at a way to improve their workflow and efficiency in the next fiscal year.
During the Nov. 18 Sedalia City Council meeting, Sedalia Court Administrator Lori Stewart presented the city court’s strategic plan for the upcoming year. One of the changes Stewart requested was moving the city to an electronic system for city tickets.
Stewart said the reasoning was to “streamline” the system. After a ticket is written by an officer it has to be re-entered into the system an additional three times with the paper system the city is using.
“Records enters them in,” Stewart explained. “The prosecutor’s office does some data entry that way they can keep a log of what ticket was filed on what date, recommendations and what they need. Then we do another data entry on it to actually file it into the court system.”
The system the department is looking at would allow police officers to scan a person’s driver’s license and would then fill in their information automatically on the ticket. The officer could then fill out the rest in the system and the electronic file would be accessible to all of the departments.
Officers currently use paper tickets. A physical copy is sent to the records department, which enters the information into its system. A physical copy is then delivered to the city attorney's office, which reenters the information into its system and hand delivers a physical copy to the city court. The court then enters the information into its system. Everything is handwritten, according to Stewart.
Stewart explained there would be several benefits to switching to an electronic system and most larger agencies have already made the switch. The main benefit, according to Stewart, would be the time saved.
“It’s just the amount of manpower,” she said. “We’ve reduced staffing in our office, the other prosecutor’s office does not have an assistant. It’s a combined position so she's juggling the city business with courts. Once it gets out of the police department there’s just far less hands to work with it. The process is getting more involved. We’re moving towards electronic files so everything has to be scanned into the system. We’re just looking for a way to help make the process more efficient where we’re not entering the same information three times in three separate systems. Let’s let the system do the work for us.”
Stewart explained last year the departments went through 1,600 tickets and have already processed 700 since April. She said her department spends hours each day just on data entry.
“We spend a good chunk of our time every week doing data entry of some sort,” said Stewart. “That may not be the initial filing which is what this system would help us with, but every time a person appears in court we have their paperwork to scan and document. Every time a person is arrested there’s more paperwork to scan and document. It’s just trying to find a way to better juggle the workflow.”
Stewart explained the city court has been working with the police department and records department on figuring out a solution and all departments are behind moving to an electronic system.
“When I was going to college 20 plus years ago they issued parking tickets electronically then,” Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt said. “It’s not something that’s new, it’s just something that you're going to see more of.”
Stewart said she had heard concerns that officers would start writing more tickets if the city moved to an electronic system.
“We don't as a department tell officers how many tickets they have to write or if they have to write a ticket,” Wirt said. “That’s their discretion and it’s more about the situation and the seriousness of the offense. I don’t see that it’s going to affect whether we issue more or less tickets.”
Wirt explained switching to the electronic system would make it safer for officers on the road since they would spend less time standing at a car on the road filling out a ticket and less time looking down.
“It will help the officer have the ability to do it faster,” he explained. “To be able to use someone's license and not have to input the information, in some situations it’s safer if they don’t have to look down and write something down.”
Both Stewart and Wirt cautioned this was something the departments were proposing to be approved by the council in its 2020-21 strategic plan. If the council approves the new system, it would take some time for each department to implement it.
