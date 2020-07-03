The Sedalia Police Department’s “commitment to the community” was the focus of the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Lunch & Learn session hosted Thursday afternoon at SPD.
SPD Cmdr. David Woolery spoke about the department’s training, use of force, police policy and community engagement, adding to SPD Chief Matt Wirt’s presentation during a Sedalia City Council meeting in June. Woolery explained in his view one of the most important aspects was the department’s training.
“We’ve had the advantage of having a very good training unit for a long time,” Woolery said.
Woolery said the department spends money to get officers to become instructors who then come back and train everybody else. Officers in Missouri are required to have 24 hours of continuing education units a year in training and SPD’s minimum is 56 hours. The department trains its own people as well as offering free training for other law enforcement agencies.
“Training is such an integral part of what we do,” Woolery said. “...as an officer when things get very tense and things get heated, things start happening very dynamically, you’re going to do what you were trained to do. If you’ve got bad training, you’re going to have bad actions that follow that.”
Woolery said all of the department’s training includes verbal commands. He said the department uses reasonable force and also is trained to de-escalate their response once the situation de-escalates. Officers also utilize the WRAP system, which is designed to safely restrain individuals and keep them from hurting others or themselves.
Woolery also spoke about the department’s use of force policy, showing it is nearly seven pages long. He highlighted the fourth paragraph in the policy which is about an officer’s duty to intercede and report the incident to a supervisor when seeing another officer using force beyond what is objectively reasonable under the circumstances.
“We use tactics that are effective but they minimize injuries as much as possible,” Woolery said.
All use of force incidents also go through a review process. SPD officers all have body cameras and their patrol vehicles have dash cameras as well.
SPD Detective Mark Cherry gave a presentation on the department’s Crisis Intervention Team. Cherry said the team is a partnership between law enforcement, mental health agencies, the Pettis County Ambulance District, Bothwell Regional Health Center and other individuals with relevant experience.
“The goal of CIT is to promote a more fluid interaction between all those agencies,” Cherry explained.
Cherry explained the team helps when SPD has contact with somebody in a crisis state by helping connect that person with the right community resources and do follow-ups so “we don’t have gaps in the program and that person doesn’t fall through those gaps.”
SPD officers also get 40 hours of crisis intervention training, according to Cherry, which is centered around “behavioral health education and de-escalation skills.” Eighty-eight percent of SPD officers have completed this training with the remaining 12% receiving some but have not been able to complete it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The officer learns different crises that people are in whether it’s suicidal, an alcohol or substance abuse or some kind of a mental health issue that they have so they can identify that...” Cherry said.
“Patience is key here,” Cherry added later. “This isn’t a five-minute fix. A CIT call, I have had them in the very beginning where it took six hours of my shift to get that person the help that they needed.”
Woolery explained officers were trained to identify what a crisis might be, ways to deal with it and how to connect individuals to the right community resources. Cherry also said a goal of the department is to reduce the stigma around these crises and educate the public on the resources available to them.
Woolery and Cherry were asked how the community could show their support for the department on an everyday basis. Cherry said he really didn’t know if he had an answer, saying he personally felt very blessed to be where he was and where he gets to police.
“I wanted to leave you all with the idea that we are your police department,” Cherry explained. “We’re all a part of this community just like this community is a part of us. It’s hard to get good people in law enforcement now and the people that you have here are here because they want to be…
“We try and create an environment and a culture that they want to work in and that they want to serve at because of the ideals that we have...” he continued. “Everybody here wants to make life for Sedalia people better, that’s why they do it.”
Cherry also asked for people to give them “the benefit of the doubt” when something happens.
“Continued support,” he added. “Never blind support, we don’t want that either. It’s part of being transparent. We’re either right or we’re wrong but just know we want to do it right and we try to do it right every time.”
