The Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit began last year and has made some significant progress despite having to slow down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CRU comprises various officers from SPD who have either been reassigned to the unit or are working on a day off. The officers assigned depend on what the unit is working on, which depends on the city’s needs.
“With the crews, it’s putting the organization together to make the operation happen because this isn't something where we just send officers out to do random extra patrol,” SPD Chief Matt Wirt explained. “This is identifying a problem, coming up with a solution, going out and working on the solution and then coming back and looking at our success on it.”
The CRU has conducted multiple operations in Sedalia since its formation. In 2019, all of the operations included 334 incidents and 41 arrests.
In July 2019, the CRU initiated an operation focusing on specific areas and residences identified as potentially being involved with drug activity. This operation included 135 different incidents, including traffic stops, area checks, subject checks, vehicle checks and talk investigations. Officers recovered two stolen vehicles and made 29 arrests.
In February, the department received information from the community about suspicious drug activity in and around motels and hotels. In one six-hour operation, the unit conducted three vehicle checks with one resulting in seizing drug paraphernalia, four subject checks, five traffic stops and two arrests.
Other operations have included addressing dangerous abandoned buildings where squatters were causing further damage and fires. CRU also worked with Sedalia Code Enforcement to address abandoned vehicles in right-of-ways, resulting in abating 62 vehicles, issuing 15 tickets and no vehicles towed.
“It’s all part of trying to improve the neighborhoods within the city,” Wirt explained. “It just goes along with the goal of the neighborhood improvement program and things like that...
“When we review these operations, that’s the idea behind it is looking at it as from that multi-step approach,” he later added. “Every one of them isn't just about going out and making a bunch of arrests. It’s about going out and trying to solve that problem in the neighborhood.”
Wirt said the challenging part of the operations had been the planning and organizing.
“A lot of times what we do, let’s go for the example of when we worked on the abandoned houses,” Wirt explained. “That took a lot of planning and organization because we contacted every single one of the homeowners. Got permission to go on the property and check them for people. That was a lot of background information we had to gather and a lot of time.”
Due to the pandemic, the unit has not been able to do several of its plans for the year as the department tries to limit staff members’ potential exposure. The department also was several positions short in the spring.
Instead, the department mainly focused on responding to calls for service and investigating those calls. The last CRU operation was in June, which Wirt called “reasonably successful.”
“... we had several houses and locations that all had been involved in parties and disturbances,” Wirt explained. “(CRU worked) to provide further resolution to illegal parties and what I mean by that is the noise is loud, there’s too many people there, they’re blocking the streets and we’re getting significant complaints on them. So we worked on those. Worked with either the neighbors and the residents to try to stop those.”
Wirt said the goal moving forward is to get “back out there” and start operations again.
“We will do more of these operations before COVID-19 is over as new crime trends and things like that come up,” Wirt said. “That’s what this is all about is having the ability to identify that problem and bolster the normal shift...I believe in improving neighborhoods and that being one of the pathways to reducing crime.”
Another of Wirt’s goals is improving community engagement.
“We had some success with engagement with the community when we ran the one that was dealing with party houses and locations with neighbors,” he said.
“We even talked to some of the people that were hosting the parties and were able to talk to them and explain to them what the issue was…” he continued. “That’s one of the big goals is these are meant to improve a neighborhood and reduce crime, so it’s working within that neighborhood on reaching that goal.”
