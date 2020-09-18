While it is important to keep up with an automobile’s maintenance, it’s just as important to be a safe driver to protect yourself and your vehicle.
Cpl. A.J. Silvey has been with the Sedalia Police Department’s Traffic Division for many years. Silvey said his most-offered driving tip is to be a defensive driver.
“It can help you out in avoiding accidents, especially at intersections,” Silvey explained. “If the light turns green, check both directions for a vehicle that may violate the red light to avoid a collision. We have some problems with that in Sedalia with all the red light violations.”
Silvey also advised against following another car too closely, especially on streets that have line-of-sight issues and obscurements. He said following too closely contributes to crashes because traffic may stop before you are aware of it.
“I can’t advocate enough for seat belt use,” Silvey added. “In Missouri, over 65% of fatal (accidents) are unbuckled and I’ve personally worked several accidents that were fatal that shouldn’t have been fatal but were because of the non-seat belt use.”
Avoiding distracted driving, such as texting or eating while driving, and obeying the speed limit were among some of Silvey’s other top safety tips.
“The vast majority of the accidents we encounter in Sedalia are failure to yield, following too close, things easily preventable if you take an extra second to analyze the situation, to look and really interpret what other traffic is doing before you make your maneuver,” he said.
What to do after an accident occurs depends on the severity and location, Silvey said. He advocates for minor accidents to move off the roadway but if someone is injured, the involved parties should stay where they are until law enforcement, medical personnel and a towing company arrive to help with the situation.
“If it’s on Limit (Avenue) at 3 p.m. and it’s a minor accident, we want the roadway to be cleared because secondary crashes are always much worse,” Silvey said. “I’ve been working a minor accident when another accident happens behind us. It’s so dangerous when Sedalia Fire, Police, we’re out working on the road.”
Inclement weather creates its own driving hazards. Silvey said he frequently notices cars without headlights on when it’s raining or even slightly dark. He said using headlights during a rainstorm is also required by Missouri law and City of Sedalia ordinance.
“If you’re in a dark grey vehicle, this morning was a good example — it was misting, raining, darker skies. Grey vehicles blend right into that mist and no headlights can contribute,” he said.
When it comes to snow, Silvey said SPD sees the most problems during the first few snowfalls as people adjust to slower driving and reaction times. The number of accidents tends to level off as the winter season progresses, he noted.
