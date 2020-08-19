After seeing an increase in drug overdoses in the community, the Sedalia Police Department and other local agencies are working to provide education and resources on addiction, particularly opioids.
“The Sedalia Police Department has recently seen an increase in drug overdoses,” SPD wrote on its Facebook page last week. “SPD and other first responders have successfully administered NARCAN, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioids, to victims who otherwise would have died. However, some members of our community have not been as fortunate.”
Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt explained the department does see overdoses but noticed in a period of about two weeks that the department was seeing “significantly more than we normally have.”
Wirt said in the particular cases SPD is referring to, the overdoses encompass all ages and a consistent factor was the use of heroin or fentanyl, which comes in any form from powder to non-pharmaceutical pills. The department does not have a specific known reason for the increase.
“We’re seeing an increase in mental health issues but we also have seen an increase in mental health issues during the pandemic,” Wirt said. “One can make some assumptions. We’ve also seen the price of methamphetamine go up which normally opioids were more expensive than methamphetamine, so there’s a possibility of that being a factor. It’s not the type of thing that, due to the nature of drug use, conducting some sort of scientific study to know for certain is very very difficult.”
SPD Detective Mark Cherry added officers can also pick up on certain trends.
“You’ll see things escalate or conditions happen and it leads you to believe that a new drug is in town or a bad batch is delivered or something like that,” Cherry said. “You’ll see a spike and it will go until that product is gone, used up, purchased and stuff. Then you’ll see a decline.”
Wirt said the department wants people to realize how dangerous the substance is and to stay away from it. He said the department has even changed the type of gloves officers wear when they’re around it so it can’t be absorbed.
“That’s how dangerous it is,” Wirt said. “The No. 1 thing is to know how dangerous it is and how addictive it is. When you understand that and you stay away from it that of course helps from even becoming something that people are addicted to.”
Wirt and Cherry also explained how pills made outside of traditional manufacturing processes are particularly dangerous.
“When they make a pharmaceutical pill obviously they have to follow all of these guidelines and restrictions and rules and procedures and laws,” Wirt said. “When somebody is not making it as a pharmaceutical company, they’re making it in their basement, garage, some illegal place, they’re not worried about whether it has all the right ratios...So the strength and purity of them is completely and totally unregulated so you just don’t know what you’re getting.”
Wirt said he would like to think the department has helped eliminate the spike by putting information out about it and treatment information. Wirt said hopefully people “take this as a wake-up call to get treatment, to end the addiction. Opioids are very, very, very addictive.”
One new program the department has been made aware of is Engaging Patients in Care Coordination (EPICC), which is a coordinated effort between Burrell Behavioral Health and Compass Health Network and is specifically centered on opioid addiction.
“That program is pretty much peers that go and help the people that have overdosed and work on getting them connected to the resources,” Cherry explained. “Get them rehabilitation and follow up and things like that to get them off that addiction...These are people that already accomplished that themselves so then they go back and help the ones that need that help.”
Recovery coaches provide appointments for substance use treatment and screening as well as medications and education to assist a patient’s recovery process. The program is self-paced and comes at no cost to the patient. Coaches continue to provide engagement and assistance in each patient’s journey. For more information, call 800-395-2132.
“A lot of times when we as law enforcement encounter folks with these conditions it’s gotten to the point where they’re in need of medical attention,” Wirt said. “One of my goals and one of the department’s goals is to get the resources out there and available and get people to use them before it reaches that level….
“We’re trying to get those resources out there and get people to wrap their head around, ‘I don't always have to let my family member or my friend hit rock bottom to where they are wanting to hurt themselves or the addiction has taken over,’” Wirt continued. “‘What can I do to try to get them into treatment?’ Then it’s trying to convince people also to go to the treatment.”
Wirt and Cherry also emphasized the importance of the community working with the department to help address the issue by reporting suspicious activity or a known person who sells or illegally provides the substances to people.
Individuals are encouraged to contact the SPD Drug Enforcement Unit at 660-827-7823 ext. 1243 or email tips to DrugEnforcement@sedaliapolice.com. Tips can be made anonymously.
For more information on addiction resources, contact Burrell at 660-827-2494 or Compass at 660-826-5885.
