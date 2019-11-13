The friendly competition between the Sedalia Police and Fire departments will be used to raise money for charity this year.
SPD and SFD will be competing to see who can grow the best mustache during “No Shave November” while raising money and awareness for the Sedalia area warming shelters.
Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt said he had been approached about it before, but SPD Detective Kevin Klein was the one who had a plan for it. The Mid-Missouri Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16, Sedalia Firefighters Local 103, SPD, and SFD then got together to make it happen.
“The members of the fire department heard about it and thought it was a great idea so they approached myself and the fire chief (Greg Harrell) and asked if we would allow them to participate,” Sedalia Deputy Fire Chief Matt Irwin said. “We thought it was a great idea and we thought it was a great cause so we went ahead and allowed it to happen.”
SPD has a policy against facial hair, but it will be lifted for the month of November. According to Irwin, SFD employees cannot have beards or goatees, so they will only do mustaches.
“We can only allow them to do mustaches, beards interfere with the seal on their air masks
so it becomes a safety issue,” he explained.
To make the competition fair, the police department will allow its members to grow beards and goatees throughout the month, and then shave them to mustaches for the competition. Each member participating will pay an entrance fee. Irwin said SFD already had 20 entries and Wirt said members of the police department are also excited about the competition.
“It’s a morale booster within the department because I normally don’t allow the facial hair so there’s that aspect of it,” Wirt explained. “The community was already involved, but it’s to do our part in that. It gives us a chance to have a little bit of fun with it, which helps our morale. … Then businesses can get involved with donations and support. Hopefully we can raise a lot of money to donate to helping to support the Sedalia area warming shelters.”
Toward the end of the month, each department will choose their best mustache to go head to head in the competition for the final winner, which will be chosen by the public. Each vote will cost $1 and all proceeds will be donated. Wirt said they are working on setting up a way for the community to vote online along with jars to drop off donations. Checks will also be accepted.
Wirt explained the department wanted to pick a local charity and raise awareness for it. He also said the competition fits into his idea of “modern community policing” by engaging with the public.
“A lot of these things police deal with we’re not necessarily the best equipped to deal with it, we don’t have all the right tools,” he said. “It’s all about getting the resources within the community together to help solve the problem and that’s what this is all about. It’s the police and fire trying to raise money and awareness and to get the community involved in helping to solve this problem.”
