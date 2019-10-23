At 90 years young, Gene Ferguson doesn’t let rain or sleet or snow or dark of night or really anything keep him from his appointed rounds.
Today, as Ferguson celebrates his 90th birthday, he will do the work he was done each weekday for the last 72 years: driving as a United States Postal Mail Carrier.
“Every day he comes in here with a smile,” Carla Halane said of her friend and colleague. “I know he just really likes doing it – he’s never absent or if he is there must be a very good reason for it.”
Halane serves as the Bulk Mail Clerk at the Sedalia Post Office. She has known Ferguson since she began her job at the office in 1987.
Describing Ferguson as dependable and reliable, Halane added, “he wants it done and he wants it done in the right way.
“If anyone is going to do the job let Gene do it because he will do it right,” she said before adding with a laugh. “He is like a wooden nickel he keeps coming back.”
Each day Ferguson arrives at the Sedalia Post Office shortly after noon to pick up express mail deliveries for Green Ridge and Windsor. Ferguson will bring back mail from those sites to the Sedalia location for distribution.
Born in Lowry City on Oct. 23, 1929, Ferguson recalled his mother telling him he was born during a big snowstorm. Even that did not stop him from his life’s work.
“I guess it’s work that keeps me going,” Ferguson said of his longevity. “I’ve worked all my life ever since I was 13.”
Ferguson began his career driving for the Post Office at the age of 18 and eventually owned and operated a fleet of trucks. After suffering a heart attack in 1996 he turned the operation of the business over to his son, Marty Ferguson.
He noted with pride that his son has grown the business and now has trucking routes across the United States.
“The Post Office has been good to me,” Ferguson said. “I’ve worked with and for a lot of good people in my life.
“I’ve seen a lot come and go since I’ve been here,” he added. “I’ve had a good wife (Charlene), she has been by my side and kept me going in all I do.”
Juanita Hartman met Ferguson in 1984 when she began her work at the Post Office.
“He’s the first man I met when I came on this deck,” Hartman said. “Gene just gets right back up and keeps going no matter what. He is our fixture.”
Both Hartman and Halane commented they feel Ferguson enjoys the routine of his daily work adding he likes having something to do each day.
Ferguson agrees.
When asked if he had any plans to retire, Ferguson hesitated before saying he “probably would when I have to…maybe in the next year or so.”
Ferguson added the secret to his longevity is to “keep your health and keep working I guess,” he said humbly. “The Post Office has been very, very good to me. I just really enjoy it. I like what I do. It’s been a good life.”
