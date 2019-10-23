Patrons of the Sedalia Public Library will soon have the opportunity to add to their workforce employment knowledge thanks in part to a Workforce Development Collection Improvement Grant.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Office announced Monday the Sedalia Library was awarded a $1,500 grant.
“Missouri’s libraries serve as resource hubs for their communities, with many acting as the de facto business center in their area,” Ashcroft said in a press release. “These grants ensure they can continue to offer their patrons materials which are vital to the development of business and workforce skills.”
Workforce Development Collection Improvement Grants are used to strengthen print, audio and digital collections in the areas of workforce development and small business support. The grants were offered to libraries with revenue below $1 million that serve populations over 20,000, according to the release.
Sedalia Public Library Director Pam Hunter wrote the grant for the library.
“I saw that the State Library was offering this Workforce Development Collection Improvement Grant and thought it would benefit our library patrons to increase our holdings to help certify and license our workforce,” Hunter told the Democrat on Tuesday. “With new industry coming to the area that is requiring more certified workers, this will prompt the need for the startup of several small businesses and with the increase of population will come the need for more certified medical personnel.”
Hunter explained the library plans to purchase books and DVDs “to help patrons study for tests to obtain licensing in Vo-Tech areas; medical personnel testing and licensing; small business startup materials guides; and job seeker information about interviewing and such.”
It is the first time the Sedalia Public Library has applied for the grant, according to Hunter.
A total of 16 libraries across the state have received Workforce Development Collection Improvement Grants totaling $32,700, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
“This will go a long way to increase our holdings in this very important area,” Hunter explained.
“With the grant award of $1,500, Sedalia Public Library is pleased that we will be able
to offer its patrons books and DVDs to help them achieve the necessary licenses and job-seeking skills to move forward with their careers and make Sedalia and the surrounding area a more productive place to live.”
