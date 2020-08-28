The Sedalia Public Works Department had many projects to update the Public Works Board on including water improvement, streetscape and sidewalks during Thursday morning’s meeting. Staff and attendees also discussed creating policies for the water department and the status of utility disconnects.
Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey said progress is being made on the 2018 Water Improvements Projects with the first two contracts completed.
“Contract 3, Ninth Street to 16th Street, Moniteau to Engineer, is underway in constructing…” Ardrey explained. “That one seems to be going a little sooner. They changed their method of operation. They’re going from one street, so they’ll do all of 10th with the main extension. Then they do all the service lines, and it appears that we have less disruption in the neighborhood that way.”
The staff recommendation on the low bidders for Contract No. 4, Main Street to Seventh Street and Ohio Avenue to Engineer Avenue, will go to the Sedalia City Council on Sept. 8.
The city is also getting various water line improvements engineered, including Cambridge Drive, Warren Street, Ninth Street, Locus Lane, and more, such as Third Street from Quincy Avenue to U.S. Route 65.
“That’s the line that will serve the new community center, but we have had seven breaks on that line in the last three weeks, so definitely needing replacement,” Ardrey said.
The city’s clean sweep annual bulky item pick-up is complete for the year. The city is concentrating on stormwater ditch vegetation removal, which the board and attendees discussed. Mowing this year is “unbelievable,” according to Ardrey, who asked anyone who saw any problems around stop signs to contact the department. The street department is working on filling potholes in alleys and requesting individuals to contact the department if they are aware of any.
Road repairs are also underway, and staff is in the middle of chip and seal season. Ardrey said the city has done approximately 120 blocks in the last three weeks and has about that many more to go. The majority of the asphalt projects have been completed for the year. On the final portion of the Ohio Avenue Streetscape, the sidewalks and roadways will be complete the week of Sept. 15, and lighting will be finished the week of Nov. 1, according to Ardrey.
The concrete crew is working on the sidewalks along the north side of Fourth Street and the contractor will then do the south side. Ardrey said staff was excited about the sidewalk project, and the contractor plans to begin work Sept. 14.
“We moved about $120,000 out of streets into sidewalks,” City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained. “We did that at the last council meeting...That’s going to be a huge help in getting more sidewalks completed at least through the project with the water main and what sidewalks were affected there. What we’re doing is we’re not just repairing the portion that was torn up by the water main replacements, we’re basically taking a whole block and fixing the whole block.”
Ardrey also gave an update on the city’s recycling services, which were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ardrey said the city continues to take sorted materials at the Materials Management Site but not other items due to market changes and concern for staff health.
The city also hosted a public meeting regarding the department’s Industrial Pretreatment Program and local limits. Ardrey explained it referred to the requirements for industries that discharge excessive amounts of pollutants, making them need to treat the wastewater before it is released into the local municipal sewer system. The city needs to update its limits to meet new federal regulations.
“We have a permit that says you can only put so much of a certain chemical into the water that leaves your plant. In doing that we look at all the industries in town,” Ardrey said. “We’ve got a pie that says you can put this much lead or arsenic, copper, etc. …
“Then we look at the businesses across town, we take samples of their wastewater, we compare it to what is permissible to release, and then we take the pie, and we split it out between all the businesses that we have. We leave a piece for residential dischargers, and we leave a piece to allow for new businesses to come into the community, and then we issue permits to the industry.”
Ardrey said staff spent the last six months taking samples and having them analyzed to develop the new local limits.
Attendees, city employees and the board also discussed the need to establish policies and regulations for the new water department after the city absorbed it. It was decided the city would get a group together to make a recommendation to the council.
The city has not been disconnecting utility services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was a discussion of beginning disconnects again. However, attendees, including city council members, wanted more information, including how many people were behind. Staff and council members also discussed making a payment plan option for those behind their bills.
Board members Jack Robinson, Gregory Nehring and Trish Yasger were absent.
