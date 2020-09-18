The Sedalia Public Works Board met Thursday morning to discuss the city’s recycling program and utility service disconnections.
Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey gave the board updates on various city projects. The sidewalk replacement project started Monday but hit a “slowdown” with one of the contractor’s workers testing positive for COVID-19. The entire team then needed to be tested before continuing construction so another crew is planning to be in Sedalia next week. The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by April.
The city’s Katy Trail connection project is nearly complete with one driveway approach, a rail fence and mini parks to be completed. Board member Jack Robinson voiced his concern over the quality of the city’s gravel portion of the trail, stating he thought it was “not acceptable,” especially when riding a bike on it.
Ardrey said the city had gone back to the engineer who came to Sedalia to test it and the city’s portion of the trail is the same rock as the state’s. The city also has two more inspections to go through and Ardrey said staff would talk to inspectors about it. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw also said the city would take another look at it.
On the rail spur project, Ardrey said construction is moving forward with the contractors working on “utility relocates” and “talking sewer and electric and stormwater.” Two scrapers are on the site, which is three less than what the contractor had originally told the city, according to Ardrey.
“They (contractor) are behind on this project,” Ardrey said. “They have been formally notified of the problems that we see coming with their schedule because they are not keeping to the schedule.”
The board discussed how the city has not been disconnecting utility services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was a discussion of beginning disconnects again, which was mentioned at the board’s last informal meeting. The board and attending Sedalia City Council members stated they wanted additional information on the subject before making a decision to start again.
“Basically we wanted to know how many were past due and how far they were past due,” Shaw explained. “We’re (staff) trying to pull that information out of the system and we ran into a problem in the system that we know some payments didn’t get applied to the accounts. We received some payments but due to a setup problem in the software, we know it didn’t get applied to accounts. So we’re trying to figure that out and trying to figure out how many didn’t get applied.”
Shaw said the city was transitioning software during the beginning of the pandemic. City Finance Director Dawn Jennings explained there is a detection system that is supposed to alert staff and the software company when something like this happens, but it did not and the software company’s engineers are working to figure it out. She said the system failed for a good portion of one day.
Shaw also said staff thought they had a handle on the situation and once they get all of the information pulled together they will present that information to the board.
Shaw also reported the city’s recycling program is still suspended due to the pandemic, which had been reducing costs. The credit for recycling over the last year has been very “nominal” and the city does not make much on it.
Ardrey added “recycling is great as long as there is a market” but when imports and exports were shut down because of COVID-19, the markets for materials dropped to nothing. Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman said the board needs to take “a real serious look” at whether to continue the service because of the cost.
“Doing away with recycling, that sends a message to the people that recycling isn’t important for our environment, even with costs,” said board member Trish Yasger. “If you do away with it, don’t expect it to come back because if you tell people we don’t need to do this then turn around and do it again. There’s more than money to it, there’s the environmental impact.”
Leeman pointed out when the city started its recycling program, the Ewing Vocational Center handle the recycling process, but then the market fell apart. It became “cost-prohibitive” and the city ended up paying even more than current costs. Leeman added that the cost “had to be a factor.” Yasger stated many things are done for the environment because “it’s the right thing to do” and it was “something to keep in mind moving forward.”
Ardrey added materials like glass and metals could have their costs offset and suggested looking at ways to recycle differently. Plastics and paper “are a real problem” though to recycle, according to Ardrey.
“We’ve got to do both,” Shaw said. “We’ve got to do all we can to be mindful of the environment but then we also have to figure out how to pay for what we’re doing. It’s tough.”
The board’s next meeting will be Oct. 28.
All board members were present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.