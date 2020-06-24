The City of Sedalia Public Works Department is set to have a busy summer with a multitude of projects in the works.
After a lot of challenges, the final phase of the downtown Sedalia Streetscape project from Fifth Street and South Ohio Avenue to Seventh Street and South Ohio Avenue is set to be finished this summer.
The City of Sedalia had some challenges getting the grant provider, the Missouri Department of Transportation, to approve a bid for the project, which pushed it back. Both entities agreed on a bid in February.
The Streetscape project has spanned more than 10 years and has included things like new roads, sidewalks, traffic lights, water lines, and the archway located at South Ohio Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard.
“It’s moving as close to schedule as it can with the amount of rain that we’ve been getting,” Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey told the Democrat. “I think people in that area have been very patient to date because the rain does definitely impact things, not the way we would like it to be impacted. So we’re trying to work with everybody as much as we can.
“One of the new project managers is working with that project,” she continued. “I think it’s going as expected. Would we like it done faster? Sure, but we’re hoping definitely by mid-July, if it will dry up, to be complete with that and everything.”
Ardery said this portion of the project is similar to the previous phases.
“There are known coal chutes so they’re dealing with those,” Ardrey explained. “They were known going into the project and there were a couple of areas where people had alcoves that went under the sidewalk, storage buildings or just space that they used under a couple of businesses. So we have to make sure we get those things taken care of.”
Ardrey said the project is “running pretty smooth” besides the area getting a higher than predicted amount of rain.
“I hope that it’s finished soon and I hope that everybody is happy with it. It will be nice to have Ohio completely finished,” Ardrey said.
As far as other projects, Ardrey said the Katy Trail improvements are being made.
“We still have a lot of landscaping work around people’s yards on Fourth Street...” she said. “We do still have landscaping that needs to be done. The top of the trail on the chat portion is being put in. We’re getting closer but we’ve still got some work to do on it.”
After more than a year of work, Ardrey said the city has gotten final approval on all of the plans for the construction of a rail spur for the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park. The city received a $10.09 million federal U.S. Department of Transportation grant in December 2018 to help extend existing railroad tracks to the new Sedalia Rail Industrial Park in northeast Pettis County, which is home to Nucor.
“We’ve got a tentative rail date of June 29 as a start construction, which we hope we’ll be able to meet,” Ardrey said.
Two water projects are also set to start with one beginning June 29 and the other sometime in mid-August.
“We’ve got over 100 new fire hydrants up and operational (through previous water project phases),” Ardrey said. “I think the fire department is happy that those are available to them. We’ll soon have almost that many more on the next phase.”
While some businesses have been struggling to get products with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Works Department has not had a lot of problems when it comes to lead times on items, according to Ardrey.
“With everything going on with COVID-19 there might be some concerns,” Ardrey said. “There’s some pipe on the rail project that one of the contractors contacted me about but it’s just that the lead time is a little extended. If he goes ahead and orders now instead of waiting a little closer he’ll have it when he needs it so that’s all been built in.”
Ardrey said she is excited about the projects and hopes Sedalians are as well.
“We hope everything gets moving but we’re glad that we’re able to continue to work,” she said. “Everything is good in Sedalia… I’m excited about everything that is going on and I hope that people are starting to see some differences.”
