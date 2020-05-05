According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, more than a billion monarch butterflies have “vanished” since 1990. Sedalia is now helping with the recovery and recently received an official Monarch Park USA designation.
In December 2018, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department and Cole Camp Friends of the Monarch worked together to provide a Certified Monarch Waystation at Vermont Park that would be available in the spring of 2019.
Sedalia Parks and Rec Landscape Supervisor Shawna Yager oversaw the planting of the waystation. She said several rain gardens were planted at Vermont Park in 2017. Those gardens gave her the idea to turn the rain garden area into a butterfly habitat. The rain gardens were low maintenance and were already growing native plants, including milkweed where monarchs lay their eggs.
Yager said Tuesday afternoon it’s important to get information out to the public about the plight of the monarch.
“A lot of people don’t know about milkweed,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know that the monarchs are in trouble …”
She said each person who plants milkweed locally in their yards and on their farms is helping contribute to the recovery of the monarch as they migrate through Missouri.
“We’re planning on planting about 200 milkweed plants here within the next couple weeks,” Yager said. “So, that should be good and it will make a lot of seed pods.”
She is also hoping to organize a butterfly festival in 2021 at Vermont Park.
The two waystations at Vermont Park were the impetus for Sedalia receiving a Monarch USA designation and it gained the attention of Monarch USA Director Russell Stubbles, of Maple Valley, Washington. Stubbles said by phone Tuesday he received an application from Yager which set the wheels, or wings, in motion.
He added he was pleased and surprised to receive the application.
“A long time ago I drove through Sedalia on my way to Cole Camp,” Stubbles said. “Cole Camp became a Monarch City and then I drove back through … The (Sedalia) application came out of the blue sky as they say.”
Stubbles said the purpose of the nonprofit organization is to promote the wellbeing of the monarch, which is close to becoming an endangered species.
“We work with cities across America to establish themselves as Monarch City USA members,” he noted. “And as part of that, they promise to help the monarch butterfly.
“They might plant more milkweed, they might expand gardens, they might start new gardens,” he continued. “They’re committed to helping the monarch butterfly. We have no secret police to go around and see if they do it, we believe you when you say, ‘you’re in.’”
Stubbles said cities like Sedalia are important to the survival of the monarch, especially since it sits in the Midwestern flyway for the butterfly.
“The primary idea is really simple,” he said. “The monarch butterfly travels from Canada to Mexico and Mexico to Canada. And if we can get enough cities in the in-between part, then the monarch butterflies have a place to land, and fuel up and take off again.
“That’s the basic idea,” he continued. “It’s like stepping stones going across a lake.”
He added the organization also has a national newsletter that is mailed out to all members. Since its inception in 2015 Monarch USA has gained 55 members. Stubbles said his goal for 2020 was 100 members but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to those plans.
Stubbles did say the organization plans to start mailing out information again in July.
For more information about Monarch City USA, visit monarchcityusa.com.
