With airports across the United States seeing astronomical declines in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has approved a coronavirus relief bill that will provide funding to airports across the country, including in Sedalia.
The Sedalia Regional Airport has been feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic but the airport will be receiving $30,000 in federal funding in the future.
Sedalia Regional Airport Director Eric Bowers told the Democrat the airport made the decision to close the terminal in March to public traffic. The airport remains fully open and operational, which was something the United States Federal Aviation Administration wanted, according to Bowers.
“We are, as an airport, still fully open,” Bowers explained. “We will still come out and fuel aircraft and take care of them in all the ways we normally would. The only thing we’re doing is saying please don’t come in the terminal and that’s because usually, it’s a planeload of people that come in the terminal so with social distancing it just can’t work.”
The airport is still being affected by the pandemic though with the airport seeing “very, very little traffic,” according to Bowers. Bowers said during the summer months the airport sees roughly 10 to 20 planes come through a day even if they are just “touch and go” but it does vary quite a bit. Bowers said no one is traveling right now.
“We’ve had very, very little traffic,” he said. “Maybe an aircraft a day in the last week has come through. That doesn’t even mean they land, that may just mean they did a touch and go and left. It has really hurt our fuel sales. We have done very little on fuel sales.”
Bowers said this is something airports are seeing nationwide. In a conference call with the Secretary of Transportation it was said “in the national airspace system they’re showing an 80% reduction in traffic,” Bowers said.
“Airport managers kind of all talk to each other,” he said. “We communicate a lot with each other and through this, with talking with other airports they've said the same thing. There’s no airport out there that I’ve talked to that’s said, ‘Oh yeah we’re doing great.’ Everyone is feeling the exact same thing.”
According to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, Missouri will receive $152.4 million in grant funds for 75 state airports to help respond to the COVID-19 crisis through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to the FAA, the Sedalia Regional Airport will receive $30,000. Funds will go through the aviation division of the Missouri Department of Transportation and then be distributed to Missouri airports. Bowers said he did not have all the details at the time of the interview but it seems the FAA wants the funds to go toward operational costs.
“Right now what we’re sorting through is just trying to figure out what that means for us with the decrease in revenue,” Bowers said. “We are still fully staffed and we are still open. The FAA wanted us to be and they can dictate that to a pretty high degree because we are an airport that receives federal funding for major projects. With that comes grant assurances and that means there’s rules that we follow.”
Bowers said he thinks there will be a surge in air travel once the pandemic is over and thinks the airport will be able to transition back to normal smoothly.
“We’re really slow right now but we’re still in operation,” Bowers said. “We’re still moving forward on the same improvements to the airport, projects and things like that that we’ve been working on. That has not stopped with any of this. We’re kind of hunkered down waiting for the problem to be over and hopefully, we will be able to ease right back into normal pretty smoothly. I don’t think we’ll have any issues there.”
