A Sedalia restaurant, Taqueria Santa Cruz, has moved to a new location at 1629 W. Main St., the previous location of Little Big Horn.
According to Taqueria Santa Cruz Manager Martin Zalpa, his parents started getting into the food industry about three years ago by making food at their home. They then moved into a location on North Engineer Avenue.
Zalpa explained the family decided to move to West Main Street for a better location with better parking.
“Our biggest problem at our old location was we didn’t have enough parking space,” he said. “Our place was packed over there. It was small but people still went. The problem was just the parking — like if cars saw that people were already there they’d just drive past because they'd expect us to be busy…
“We just thought this restaurant has potential to grow and become something big,” Zalpa continued. “There’s a lot of other taco places around here so we were just like, ‘Why can’t we do that?’”
Zalpa said when the restaurant first opened it was “hectic” for a week due to the amount of business the restaurant was getting.
“It was a big change,” he said. “We did not expect to get as many people as we did. It was hectic the first week that we opened. We had a bunch of new customers that didn't know who we were…A lot of people drive by on Main so people were saying, ‘Oh we pass by there all the time we saw your place and wanted to try it out.’”
The restaurant also moved to the new location right before the pandemic began, which Zalpa said hit them hard initially.
“Right when it happened we were hit really hard,” he explained. “We saw so many drops, we weren’t selling that well...I think what really saved us was one of our dishes, the super nacho. That dish alone really took off and so many people started ordering it and sharing it.”
Zalpa said the restaurant started off just doing tacos, but then began adding different items. The menu is authentic, street-style Mexican food.
“We’re called Taqueria Santa Cruz and the word taqueria means a taco shop so our specialty is to make tacos,” he explained. “We’re not like, come in and eat and wait 20 minutes for food. It’s maybe five to 10 minutes or less. They just come out. A lot of people didn't understand that and they thought we were like an authentic Mexican restaurant.”
According to the restaurant’s website, their goal is to “provide a real and flavorful dining experience in the Mid-Missouri area.”
The restaurant offers dishes like tacos, enchiladas, tamales, quesadillas, burritos, tortas, fajitas, filete tampikena, filete santa cruz, chips and salsa, guacamole, sides and more. The top seller right now is the super nachos that are topped with chicken, pork and shrimp, which “everyone keeps buying,” according to Zalpa.
Zalpa said the restaurant’s dining area is closed right now and the restaurant is only doing carry out and online orders during the pandemic. The business also had to slightly raise its prices due to meat prices increasing with the pandemic, but Zalpa said everyone has been very understanding about it.
Taqueria Santa Cruz can be found at www.official-taqueriasantacruz.com or www.facebook.com/zalpa.stacruz and can be contacted at 660-221-4741. Zalpa said to make sure customers only use the restaurant’s official site as there is another website not affiliated with it that is a scam. The restaurant is trying to get the scam website taken down.
