Many restaurants across the county have made some major adjustments to keep their staff and citizens safe while still providing services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sedalia restaurants are among those making changes, including Brick Front Grill and Ivory Grille.
“So many businesses have been affected by COVID-19, a lot of them are limiting their hours of operation…” said Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debra Andresen. “We do have a very supportive community and I do believe we will make it through this.
“Some of the businesses are trying to adapt,” she continued. “Restaurants are offering carry out, delivery, the DoorDash.”
Most area restaurants have chosen some of these methods including Brick Front Grill, which switched to carry out and delivery March 17.
“Our business has been quite a bit slower,” explained owner Lesa Wyatt. “We’re making about a fourth of what we normally would.”
Wyatt said it has been “really difficult” for the staff to not interact with their customers like they are used to.
“You develop these relationships with your customers and so that part has been hard,” Wyatt said. “A lot of them still do come through. A lot are elderly so when they come through we can’t really catch up on anything. We just have to glance at each other and say how are you doing and that’s about it. We are missing that.”
Wyatt said the restaurant’s day-to-day procedures have changed. The only people working now are Wyatt, her husband and their teenage children who still live in their household. Sanitizing and cleaning have greatly increased.
“We only try to accept cards and every card that comes through the window we sanitize as soon as we get it into our hands,” Wyatt explained. “We try to keep our social distancing at the window. We’re constantly spraying things down with Lysol…We’re going through a lot more gloves. When our inventory comes in we quickly get it unpacked, we wipe everything down and get the boxes right back out and have to spray everything down again. Those kinds of procedures have changed.”
Wyatt said Brick Front Grill is still offering its full menu because with so many things changing in everyone’s lives she wanted to “try to keep it as consistent as possible.” Wyatt said the best way to support local restaurants is for patrons to continue ordering meals and she encouraged people to give “everybody a little bit of business.”
“Customers have been excellent on how they are handling the situation,” she said. “I think that they realize small businesses are in a rough position and they’ve been really good about giving business to the small local businesses. I think the best has come out in everybody because of this. Everybody is just trying to the best they can, stay as normal as possible.
Brick Front Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. To order call 660-827-2339 and a menu can be found at brickfrontgrill.com.
Moving to carry out only has been an adjustment for the Ivory Grille, which normally focuses on fine dining.
“It’s been a really interesting time,” said Assistant General Manager of Food and Beverage Madeline Waibel. “We’ve never really been huge on to-go. We’ve had a couple but as a fine dining restaurant, it’s been just completely different to go to all to-go only. It’s been quite an adjustment but it’s something that the community needs right now.”
The Ivory Grille has been doing carry out and DoorDash for nearly three weeks. Waibel said the staff misses interacting with customers but it’s nice when they get to see their regulars pick up a meal. Chef Chris Paszkiewicz said “it keeps you going.”
With safety and cleanliness being at the forefront of everyone’s minds the restaurant has implemented new sanitization and safety measures. Waibel said they are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Workers are changing out gloves and wearing masks and gloves around customers at all times.
“The kitchen always wears gloves and everything but the masks are a little bit different...” Paszkiewicz said. “The servers wearing gloves and masks is definitely a new thing. It’s obviously for safety and they’re doing a great job sanitizing the checkbooks for every order. For every order we’ll take them back and sanitize them, get a new one for the next person.”
“Between every customer, we’re very big on that, pens included,” Waibel added. “It’s just all these small, fine details that you don’t think about on the day to day and then this whole pandemic happens and you’ve got to really re-evaluate everything and think about all of those small things.”
The restaurant has also revamped its menu and adjusted pricing. The menu is focused more on comfort foods and what customers want. There is a daily special, such as meatloaf, after the restaurant offered a poll online. Both said business has remained pretty steady.
“In times like these people really just want to feel at ease…” Paszkiewicz said of creating the new menu. “I’ve talked to a lot of my chef friends and they’re all doing pretty much the same thing with comfort foods. It’s whatever makes the customer feel at home and at ease.”
The restaurant is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To place an order call 660-829-0060 or use DoorDash. Specials can be found at www.instagram.com/ivory_grille_sedalia or www.facebook.com/ivorygrille.
