For Betty Blackwell, life has been dedicated to serving others. From her work at State Fair Community College, Sedalia School District 200 and the City of Sedalia to volunteering with church and civic organizations, Blackwell has been willing to lend a hand to many.
While she wasn’t there for the first day of classes at SFCC in 1968, Blackwell admits she was a supporter from the time the district was organized. She began at the college in 1971 as an administrative assistant to the president and recording secretary for the Board of Trustees.
“Those early days of SFCC were filled with the best of times and perhaps the hardest of times,” Blackwell recalled. “We were all, staff and students, in that one small building affectionately remembered as ‘Plywood U.’"
Blackwell noted SFCC had community support at the time but just not enough at the ballot box to support the levy for a building.
“However, what the college seemed to lack in that respect was overcome by leadership and staff members who were determined and always believed in its future,” Blackwell commented. “We never knew quite how it would happen, but always felt something good was just around the corner.”
Good things did happen at SFCC for Blackwell and others including the lasting friendships formed with staff and students – especially the friendship between Blackwell, her husband, Jack, and the first SFCC president, Fred Davis, and his wife, Margie.
“President Davis was a friendly and a ‘students first’ leader and I enjoy people, so that made my job easy,” Blackwell said. “Mr. D was a great boss and had a wonderful family. His wife, Margie, was always busy doing extra things to build community support for the college.
“There were many receptions and open house gatherings at their home,” she continued. “I was always on hand for that and given the opportunity to help out in the kitchen — no, not the baking, but dishwashing.”
Despite the memories of happy times during the early years, SFCC was still located in temporary facilities. That would change with a donation from the estate of Mrs. Elizabeth Yeater who donated funds that would lead to the Charles E. Yeater Learning Center.
“When we were able to see the groundbreaking for the first permanent building on the campus, we knew the college was here to stay,” Blackwell said, adding, “Sometimes, we had wondered.”
President Ronald Reagan’s visit to the Missouri State Fair in 1984 also provided memories for Blackwell.
“One afternoon a couple of well-dressed men in black came into the office,” Blackwell said. “... They were there on business and asked to see the person in charge. That was our new President, Dr. Marvin Fielding. Imagine my surprise when Marvin told me they were President Reagan’s security team wanting to use the Yeater Building to set up for an emergency press conference should the need arise during his visit. Fortunately, the need did not arise, but it did create lots of excitement for a few days.”
Upon Davis’ retirement in 1984, Blackwell was asked to become the first Director of Development for SFCC. Explaining it was “never really a fit for me,” Blackwell remained in the position for a year. During her tenure, the college received voter approval for a small tax levy increase and the SFCC Foundation came into being.
“Here it is 51 years later and I could not be prouder of what SFCC has become,” Blackwell said. “Jack and I drive by the beautiful campus and always wonder what this community would be today had those dedicated Jaycees not had the vision and determination to get the junior college district formed.
“Many people who do exceptional work in this community and surrounding areas are products of SFCC,” she added. “They are in industries, health occupations, education, construction, business, agriculture, fine arts, auto technology, law enforcement and more. When I see them or hear about them it makes me very proud.”
Blackwell also takes pride in her 13 years in the Sedalia School District 200. In July 1985, she found her second home in education at the Board of Education Office.
Blackwell worked for three superintendents: Dr. Howard Jones, Dr. Frank McKinzie, and Bob Griffey. She described them as “well qualified and focused on what was best for the students in the district, yet all somewhat different in their approach to the position.”
Highlights of her years with Sedalia 200 include the passage of the bond issue for the construction of Parkview and Skyline elementary schools and the creation of the Sedalia School District 200 Foundation.
Blackwell retired from Sedalia 200 in 1998, moving to one more role in directly serving the citizens of Sedalia: administrative assistant to Sedalia Mayors Jane Gray and Bob Wasson and City Administrator Irl Tessendorf.
Blackwell said she thoroughly enjoyed this experience and again made new friends she would keep for life. In July 2005, she fully retired at age 70.
Blackwell moved to Sedalia with her parents in the fall of 1954 at age 17. She had just graduated from Breckenridge (Missouri) High School in May.
“Our home was on the E.W. Thompson Cattle Farm located where the Thompson Hills Shopping Center is now located,” Blackwell recalled. “I have always enjoyed the quality of life in this community and the opportunities it provided. I am not sure how, as I was kind of a shy person at that time, but I gradually became acquainted and became involved, leading me to meet and enjoy so many wonderful people.”
Blackwell has also been a member of numerous organizations including the Sedalia Business and Professional Women’s Organization, the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, P.E.O. Chapter IP and the Sedalia Symphony Society Board of Directors. She served as Past President and Campaign Chairman for United Way of Pettis County, Past President of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, and Past President of the Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary.
Blackwell is also a charter member of the Bothwell Foundation Board of Directors, the SFCC Foundation Board of Directors, and the Sedalia School District Foundation.
“I am especially proud of what this represents, not for me, but the areas of our community they represent and the support they are able to provide,” Blackwell explained. “All three foundations have succeeded well.
“I loved being a part of the Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary for many years,” she continued. “The Auxiliary volunteers have given more hours and more dollars in support of our hospital than anyone could ever imagine.”
Blackwell added she and Jack are thankful for Bothwell and the health care it provides in the community. They have also been members of First Christian Church since 1959.
“We are thankful for our church family and the many years of faith and service they represent,” she said. “Jack and I will be married for 61 years come Sept. 5. He has also been active in the community in many ways but always supported my activities in any way he could. We have been blessed in so many ways.”
