It seems only fitting that David Dick was born in August. He shares a birthday with Missouri’s statehood anniversary on Aug. 10, and it usually coincides with the Missouri State Fair. Both are appropriate as Dick and his family have witnessed much of Pettis County’s history. As presiding commissioner for Pettis County and Livestock Superintendent for the Missouri State Fair, Dick has a deep understanding of Sedalia and Pettis County residents.
“Growing up in Sedalia was, I think, a great experience, and I am glad to have been so lucky,” Dick said. “Of the four families that make up me, two families came to Pettis County around 1904 — the other two long before the Civil War.”
Dick’s father is Don Dick, the third of four children. His mother, the late Anna Mae Welliver, was the third of eight children. Both were born and raised on farms in rural Pettis County.
“I had a huge extended family all the way around — many cousins and all of my great aunts and uncles were alive and active into my early adult years,” Dick explained. “So, any community activity brought into contact some relatives somehow or another.
“Church was a family experience. Both mom and dad’s families were rooted in Sacred Heart in leadership roles since its founding in 1882,” he continued. “My grandfather and parents and all my aunts and uncles attended and graduated from Sacred Heart.”
Dick was no stranger to the Pettis County Courthouse even as a young boy. One of Dick’s aunts worked more than 25 years in the Pettis County Clerk’s Office, and his Grandfather Welliver was a field appraiser in the Assessor’s office.
When he wasn’t visiting the Courthouse, Dick said he could always find something to do with his friends and family.
“The parks were great, and there was always something going on in town,” Dick recalled. “At home, it was even more fun as we lived in the country. There were several of us boys that were nearly the same age and we spent endless hours playing baseball in someone's yard and endless hours in Springfork Creek roaming from near my Welliver grandparents’ farms north to Flat Creek.
“We played cowboys and Indians and fought many battles up and down through there,” he continued. “We usually ended up at one of our houses for lunch and that mother would report our whereabouts to the other mothers.”
Dick’s commitment to farming and agriculture began at an early age. Dick learned many lessons while growing up on the family farms such as operating tractors and various equipment, handling livestock, repairing fences, cutting and baling hay, chopping silage, and harvesting wheat, oats, corn and soybeans.
His mother and father and a family friend helped foster his love for the Missouri State Fair.
“My father worked for the local television station,” Dick said. “He was always there covering the Fair and my mother simply loved going to the Fair. I know she didn’t bring her baby boy that first year,” he added. “I honestly can’t remember another year when I wasn’t there though.”
During the first decade of his life, he attended as a visitor to the Fair. He recalled his mother packing picnic lunches of fried chicken and the family members eating meals with friends they saw every year during the Fair.
At age 11, Dick began his employment at the Fair working as an entry clerk in the Home Economics Building. At times individuals would come to the building with as many as 200 items to enter.
“I started working at the Fair because one of my neighbors, Dorothy Wissman, who was in charge of the building at the time, said she needed a skinny boy who could climb in the glass cases and place the cakes and other items,” Dick said. “I guess I fit the size requirements.”
For the next 21 years, Dick worked in various roles at the Fair before moving to his present job as beef and livestock superintendent.
Dick’s father was also responsible for many of his son’s memories of the Fair and Pettis County. Don Dick began working for KDRO TV Channel 6 when the station began broadcasting in 1953. It would later go on to become KMOS-TV.
“Dad working at the television station meant he knew what was going on and everybody,” Dick said. “Back then there was a lot of local programming.”
The station came on at 6:30 a.m. and went off the air at midnight.
Chuck Teegarden did the news while Dick Cooper did sports and many of the news photos. Stuart Gressley was the weatherman and the station manager. W.A. McVey would come on a certain night to tell stories about Pettis County and Missouri history and have a guest. Pat Clark, a local artist, would paint a picture depicting something of local historical significance, according to Dick.
“Another night was Rev. Orval Woolery doing a religious-themed show, and another was Thurm Lowery who wrote western books and cowboy poetry,” Dick said. “In the afternoon was a children's program called Carolyn's Cabin with a log cabin and kids from all over the county would come and be part of the live audience. Dad would turn them (the kids) upside down on TV. Carolyn Cloud hosted that. Saturday night meant a horror movie after the news, which was also run locally. People were always dropping by to visit or cut audio for commercials or drop off news items as well.”
Dick is involved in the Pettis County Cattlemen's Association, Missouri Cattlemen's Association (secretary), National Cattlemen's Association, Pettis County Junior Livestock Show (treasurer), St. Vincent DePaul Parish Pastoral Council, and Sacred Heart Alumni Association (president). That involvement helped Dick decide to run for his first term as presiding commissioner in 2014. He was reelected in 2018.
“I decided to seek elective office because I wanted to give back to the community and because my family has been involved in the community in various aspects over many, many years,” Dick said.
Dick explained it was also because many individuals urged him to run.
“I was asked to run by friends and citizens who felt I was uniquely qualified as a farmer and my previous experience with the National Cattlemen's Association and Federation of State Beef Councils where I gained a lot of budgeting experience and auditing processes knowledge,” Dick said. “I love my community and especially the people.
“The thing that makes Pettis County special is the people,” he noted. “They are remarkably resilient and very talented and willing to explore opportunities that make the community better. The sense of community and the history of the county and city is a wonderful basis for continuing success.”
