At the beginning of a new year and decade, thoughts often return to prior experiences and one’s history. It is from these beginnings that a person becomes who they choose to be.
Although she has been away from Sedalia for the last decade, long-time resident, businesswoman and historian Mary McLaughlin will forever consider Sedalia her home.
“I love Sedalia and no matter where I happen to be living, I always call Sedalia 'my home,’" McLaughlin said from her home in Evanston, Illinois. “I could almost be an 'outpost' for the Sedalia Chamber of Commerce.
“One friend would roll her eyes every time I found another Sedalia connection,” McLaughlin continued. “She finally said, ‘Well I guess the Bible was wrong. Adam and Eve didn't come from The Garden of Eden; they came from Sedalia, Missouri.’”
McLaughlin was born and raised in Sedalia before moving to her current home outside Chicago when she was 67. Along with her family, McLaughlin owned and operated McLaughlin Brothers Funeral Home and McLaughlin Brothers Furniture. Established in the 1880s, both businesses were fixtures on South Ohio Avenue in downtown Sedalia.
“I would say that my education about life came about through my family, friends, and our family business,” McLaughlin explained. “Those early influences are my emotional anchor and responsible for teaching me common sense and hopefully some wisdom along the way.”
She said she was always interested in people's stories, how others learn things, how they cope with misfortune and adversity and how and where they find joy. She said it was through their stories she grew.
“Over the years many people who were older and wiser than me shared their stories with me,” McLaughlin commented. “In other words, they educated me.”
Many of those conversations took place in downtown Sedalia. She described the area as “the place where all the action was.” According to McLaughlin, the downtown merchants formed an association to plan promotions, deal with parking issues and to support each other.
“I remember going with my father (Phillip McLaughlin) to other stores,” she recalled. “Maybe he was hand carrying a bill he owed or maybe he was on a listening tour to see how owners and employees felt about a particular issue.”
McLaughlin said she picked up on the fact that merchants were invested in each other doing well. She said that at the time, “there was a lot of goodwill and respect and there was enough business for everyone.”
With a “relatively small” family, the store and funeral chapel became almost an extension of the family.
“I used to run around in it all the time. Later I said, it was one thing to run around a store when you were little but it was a completely different thing to try to 'run' the store,” McLaughlin recalled. “The employees whom my father referred to as his 'associates' were fantastic.
“My father often said that the tone was set by his grandfather and great uncle who were gentlemen and when my father was a boy, his father told him to watch how his grandfather worked with people and all that entails,” she continued. “Being in the store and being an observer and around so many different people, was part of that education that I was talking about.”
Many of the lessons McLaughlin carried with her throughout her life that she still practices were learned by watching others.
“A lot of times we get all wrapped up in ourselves, but when your goal and your livelihood is really wrapped up in pleasing and helping people, you learn to put others needs ahead of your own,” she explained. “It's a good lesson to learn…later on I think it helped me to be a better worker, a better teacher and a better parent.”
There were others who helped shape McLaughlin’s philosophy on life outside the family business. One of McLaughlin’s first jobs was as an employee at the Sedalia Public Library. McLaughlin worked for head librarian Nettie Lamm. Her summer assignment was to work by herself in the basement erasing pencil marks from books and pasting new checkout slips in the books.
In her solitary and dark conditions, with only one light bulb, one day Lamm came downstairs to check on McLaughlin’s progress.
“I was so excited to see another human being that I began chattering away,” McLaughlin recalled. “Almost immediately she straightened herself up, looked me in the eye and said, ‘Mary Alice, you are a public servant; and you are here to work and not to talk.’ I've carried this idea around with me, that we would all be a little better off if we really thought and acted like public servants.”
Looking back as a 77-year-old, McLaughlin said she feels having the privilege of growing up with a sense of belonging was a great influence on her life. Along with that came the realization that she had the capability to do things and make things happen.
“Many things, of course, are out of our control, but it's always worth expending the effort to try, to work to create a feeling of community and to give those around you your best effort,” McLaughlin said. “Also it does make a difference in how we treat each other.
“Our ancestors were Scottish so they knew something about traveling on 'the high road' or as my father would say, ‘When in doubt, follow your most generous impulse.’”
McLaughlin said at times this philosophy has sometimes backfired, but the good in life far outweighs the bad.
“…you just have to look around and see the example of people around you to be inspired,” she noted. “I think respect, humor and goodwill can go a long way.
“I am still smiling years later when it was pointed out to me that I had an enormous white tag coming out of the armpit of my black jacket when I was on a funeral,” she recalled. “The tag read, ‘size 14 - half price.'”
According to McLaughlin the tag was oversized and the writing was in a big black permanent marker, making it impossible to not notice.
“I asked one of the pallbearers to yank it off. It's a wonder the entire jacket purchased on sale did not come completely apart,” she continued. “I was spared. I was saved. For years those six pallbearers grinned ear to ear when they saw me. The bond was made and how much fun is that?”
