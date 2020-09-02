While there may not have been many hugs or high-fives on the first day of school, one thing was certain Tuesday morning: students, faculty, administrators and staff of the Sedalia School District 200 were grateful to be back for in-person classes.
"We all have been waiting for this day, and overall, everything has gone well,” Superintendent Steve Triplett said via email Tuesday afternoon. “Our teachers and staff members are happy to interact with students again, and the students were glad to return to the routine of the school day.
"I cannot say enough about the great work our custodial and maintenance staff have done to prepare our buildings for re-opening,” he continued. “Their attention to detail in cleaning the facilities was vital in making this day possible."
Throughout the summer, district administrators met with administrators from surrounding districts, local and state health officials and members of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop plans for returning to school. Although those plans are subject to change based on the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey of Sedalia 200 parents earlier this summer indicated the majority wanted their children back in the classroom.
The district received 1,376 responses to the question, “… do you intend to send your children to Sedalia 200 schools this fall?” Eighty-three percent (1,223) responded yes, with 11% (153) responding no.
According to information from Sedalia 200 provided to the Democrat, 72 families have decided to homeschool their students. Typically, the number is 125. An additional 470 students have chosen to use virtual learning programs this semester.
Administrators at all building levels were eager to welcome their students back to classes Tuesday.
“Our first day was fantastic,” Skyline Elementary Principal Kelly McFatrich said via email. “It was so great to see the students again and get to know new ones. The students seemed really excited to see their friends and start the new school year. We worried about how the younger ones would handle the masks, and it went much better than we expected. It was a great first day of school.”
For Brett Hieronymus, who was named principal of Sedalia Middle School in early 2020, the transition to SMS has been a successful one.
"It was a great first day for our students and for me as the new principal here at SMS,” Hieronymus commented by email. “The staff did a great job making the students feel welcome in their new environment and allowing them chances to reconnect with their friends. If today is any indication, we are going to have a successful year."
Smith-Cotton High School Principal Wade Norton explained that as much as the faculty and staff in the district have missed the students, the feeling seems mutual.
"We have been looking forward to this day since last March,” Norton commented in an email. “We have missed these kids. They might not agree, but I think they missed us.”
Norton added the conduct of the students has been exceptional even though the students are facing new expectations.
“They have been great today,” Norton said. “We have set many new routines and guidelines. They have come back ready to meet these new temporary normals and have done with smiles underneath their masks."
Triplett, who visited the schools Tuesday, was pleased with the conduct of students, faculty and staff.
"We have been out of school since mid-March, so a lot of what is going on this week is getting students back to the structure of school,” Triplett said. “That structure has changed in many of our buildings as we adapt to the health and safety protocols needed to limit COVID-19. That said, kids are resilient and, overall, they seem to understand what we need to practice in order to keep schools open."
