The care of Sedalia’s senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a concern for many. Seniors are considered to be among the high-risk category to contract the virus, so many organizations have worked to find ways to help the senior community.
Despite having to close the facility in mid-March, Sedalia Senior Center Coordinator Machele Thierfelder and staff members have prepared and delivered meals, made telephone wellness calls, and creatively connected older adults to activities, exercise and each other through the internet and telephone, according to Kaye Fair, public information officer for Care Connection.
The Sedalia Senior Center is one of 22 locations operated by Care Connection for Aging Services.
“Machele and the center has managed to keep its staff employed at pre-pandemic levels and served older adults even though the COVID-19 virus forced its closure for face-to-face services,” Fair said via email Thursday. “The center serves 168 older adults with about 900 meals a week, both hot and frozen and we depend on volunteer drivers who provide contactless delivery to seniors, identified as the population most vulnerable to the virus.”
Those services are set to expand Monday, Sept. 14.
Adults 60 and older will be able to pick up a hot lunch curbside at the center Monday through Friday for a contribution toward the cost of the meal, which is about $7.50. To arrange for the lunch, individuals may call 660-826-0713 by 2 p.m. the day before. Those who pick up meals are asked to wear masks when doing so.
“The expanded meal service is just one way that the center is seeking to connect with seniors while it remains closed for in-person services,” Thierfelder said in a statement provided to the Democrat. “While we really miss our clients, it’s for their safety that we are not open to the public right now, especially with the way Pettis County numbers of COVID-19 infection are growing.”
Care Connection Executive Director Diana Hoemann emphasized that the center will reopen, although no date has been set. Meanwhile, clear plastic is being installed, tables are being placed for social distancing and deep cleaning is continuous, according to Fair.
“We have every intention of opening when local and national health officials indicate that it’s safe for older adults to meet for extended periods of time indoors,” Hoemann said in a statement via email. “No one misses the fellowship and friendships we have forged with older adults more than our center staff members do.”
The Sedalia Senior Center is celebrating National Senior Center Month in September as it continues to provide essential services while keeping a safe distance, Fair noted.
“The national celebration theme for the month is “Senior Centers: Delivering Vital Connections,” and the center continues to do just that in the 26th week of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fair said. “The theme of Senior Center Month highlights how the Sedalia Senior Center is delivering vital connections to support older adults aging well.
“Preventing social isolation is vital and a core senior center mission,” Fair continued. “While the delivery methods have changed for now, the center has continued telephone reassurance, comprehensive care management, a weekly hand-delivered newsletter of fun activities and a large lineup of online activities. We have a full-time care manager, Joy Guymon, serving seniors and caregivers via telephone.”
The keywords for the month are Mind, Body, Spirit, Community, according to Fair. The Center has programs in place to address each concept:
• Mind: The “Cabin Fever Cures” is a weekly newsletter that offers brain health games, word finds, numbers puzzles and more. The center also offers online courses meant to enhance the mind. There are expanded online Learning Connection courses to include support groups and activities.
• Body: The center offers free virtual classes on Tai Chi, Exercise with Bobbie and Walk with Ease, all aimed at keeping the body fit.
• Spirit: Regular phone calls aim to keep older adults connected to services, information and a friendly voice, according to Fair.
• Community: Care Connection is continuing to create a virtual community to connect with participants to keep them in touch until the staff and seniors can safely meet again. According to Fair, the organization is partnering with libraries, extension offices and others to reach out virtually to older adults and caregivers.
Fair added they are exploring ways to connect seniors with the technology they need to participate in the classes.
To find out more about meals or online offerings, call 660-826-0713. To register online for a Learning Connection session, visit www.goaging.org and click on the news and events tab. To reach the care manager, call 660-619-9009 or email jguymon@goaging.org.
