A local business that often does not get a lot of recognition was featured Thursday at the 15th annual Sedalia Showcase.
Each year during the Missouri State Fair, Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County hosts Sedalia Showcase as a way to feature area businesses, including a local manufacturer. This year EDSPC chose to highlight the DeLong’s Inc. Sedalia plant. Fifty-five professionals from around the state were in attendance along with local, state, county, and city government officials, local professionals, and interested parties.
DeLong’s Inc. was established in 1944 and is a steel fabrication business with plants in Jefferson City and Sedalia. It is in the process of transitioning to fourth-generation DeLong family ownership. The Jefferson City facility has 150 employees and the Sedalia plant has 30 employees. The Sedalia plant was opened in 1964 and primarily designs and fabricates steel bridges. It has 93,000 square feet under roof and approximately 102,000 square feet under crane, according to DeLong’s Inc.
“We’re a steel fabricator, primarily in the bridge market with 22 states. We have a commercial division that we do buildings for schools, churches, hospitals,” said DeLong’s Inc. Executive Vice President and General Manager Darren Kelly.
During the opening speeches, the DeLong’s Inc. company and its workers were praised for the quality and amount of hard work they do.
“For pretty much my whole life I have driven by DeLong’s almost every day. I know it to be a great company on the border, but I also know it to be very, very good corporate citizens and so this honor is well earned and well deserved,” Adam Greshman, chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
“The guys that are making steel putting this stuff together, I cannot imagine being able to drive down the highway and say, ‘You know what? I went to work and made that.’”
“You can’t find more smart, hardworking individuals. They truly are the heart of our company. We just can’t appreciate you guys enough,” added DeLong’s Inc. Sedalia Plant Manager Christian Asel.
EDSPC Executive Director Jessica Craig said DeLong’s Inc. was chosen this year because of what it gives the community and the fact that not a lot of people are aware of what it does.
“We chose to highlight DeLong’s this year, not only because they’re a great employer here in the community and they have a great footprint throughout the entire state, but because there’s not a lot of awareness in the community about DeLong’s. A lot of people don’t even know that they’re here, much less what they make. We probably all have driven over a bridge that they’ve made right here in the facility,” Craig told the Democrat.
Attendees were given tours of the Sedalia plant, with employees explaining what the plant does and what various tools are used for. During the rest of the day, the Sedalia Showcase guests attended a series of plant, facility, and business tours in the city. They ended with a dinner at the Director’s Tent at the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
Kelly and Co-Owner, Vice President of Legal and Business Operations Kelsey DeLong told the Democrat they are thankful for the opportunity to showcase the Sedalia plant.
“We’re very excited. I had no idea that the turnout would be so big. It’s great,” Kelly said. “... We’re kind of on the outskirts of town so our guys don't get very many tours especially up here. In Jeff City we’re kind of up in the middle of town so everybody sees us. We love it for our workforce here that we get to show off what they do.”
“We really appreciate the Sedalia economic development for honor DeLong’s and all the wonderful people that work here,” DeLong added.
For more information, visit delongsinc.com.
