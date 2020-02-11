The downtown Sedalia Streetscape project, which began in 2007, is scheduled to be completed this summer.
After a lot of challenges, the final phase of the project is set to be finished in 2020 with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Sedalia City Council recently approving a bid for the work.
The Public Works Department plans to complete the last section of Streetscape from Fifth Street and South Ohio Avenue to Seventh Street and South Ohio Avenue this summer.
“We finally got everybody to sign off on it…” Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey said. “We are moving forward. We’re excited.”
The Streetscape project has spanned more than 10 years and has included things like new roads, sidewalks, traffic lights, water lines, and the archway located at South Ohio Avenue and Broadway Boulevard.
When the city put the project out for bid last year, the bids received were significantly higher than expected. The city put it out for bid a second time with similar results. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained the city did not have a lot of options for contractors due to contractors being so busy that year. City staff was more comfortable with this second bid, however, due to the company subcontracting with another company that worked on previous Streetscape stages. The city also figured out how to allocate funds to the project to make up the difference between the initial budget and the new cost.
The city also had grant funds, called STP funds, which had to be encumbered by Sept. 30. With the city staff’s recommendation, the council approved the bid in July.
The goal start date was Aug. 15 with completion sometime in the fall, however, MoDOT did not approve the bid because it was too far off the engineer’s estimate. MoDOT then required the city to put it out for bid a third time. MoDOT is the grant administrator and the federal funds pass through the state department.
The city was worried about the grant funds set to expire Sept. 30 but Shaw previously told the Democrat that MoDOT said the funds are obligated. He later confirmed in the Jan. 22 council meeting the city would still receive the funds after approving the third bid.
The council accepted an agreement Jan. 22 from Rhad A. Baker Construction LLC for the Downtown Streetscape Phase IV Project for $1,009,437.
Shaw said during the meeting the city suggested to MoDOT to go with the second-lowest bid, which was $85,000 more, but MoDOT would not allow it.
Ardrey said they do not have a definite start date but hope to have it completed before the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival in June if the weather cooperates.
“We’ve got a preconstruction conference coming up where we’ll lay out all the schedule,” she explained. “There are certain dates that when we put the bid out they agreed not to be doing a lot of work or to make sure that there were ready walkways available like for the Scott Joplin Festival and things like that...
“We’re hoping that they’ll get in and the job will be completed before Scott Joplin this year but everything that we do is weather dependent. We can’t say that it will be, but we will make sure that things are closed up, buttoned up so it’s easy for people to get around.”
The final phase will be similar to previous phases with new sidewalks, roads, waterlines, curbs, and traffic lights going in.
“We start at the bottom, water lines all get replaced,” Ardrey previously told the Democrat. “Then any coal chutes or express elevators that would have been in the ground from before the 1920s probably. We’ll fill those and then we put new ADA compliant sidewalks and then the roadways, curbs, and gutters get improved as needed. There is a lot of work that will go into that.”
