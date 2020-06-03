As communities across the U.S. navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the Sedalia area is finding local tourism has suffered an economic blow of $12.9 million due to event cancelations.
Sedalia Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Carolyn Crooker said by phone Wednesday there is no way to recoup the lost funds but noted there is hope on the horizon.
Once the pandemic hit, Crooker was appointed to the Missouri Tourism Commission’s Economic Recovery Task Force. Missouri Division of Tourism Director Stephen Foutes recommended Crooker and she was appointed by Kurt D. Witzel, chairman of the Missouri Tourism Commission.
The task force meets every Tuesday and Thursday through calls on WebEx. Crooker said those on the task force are working to help shape how the tourism industry rebounds from the significant economic damage resulting from the pandemic.
“The Task Force objectives helped in providing the framework for a plan to benefit the industry as a whole, not specific interests, and were/are sent to Gov. Parson’s administration for review and consideration,” she noted. “We have been working two days a week on that and then the (Missouri) State Tourism Commission and the Missouri Division of Tourism resources have been working in between…”
Both the Commission and the Division of Tourism take the material the task force assembles and delivers it to the Governor. Assembled information focuses on the “devastation” to tourism and formulates plans on how to “rebound.”
Crooker explained the Missouri loss of spending data was provided by Tourism Economics Inc., an Oxford Economics Ltd. research company. The company is able to look at NAICS (North American Industry Classification System) code spending by county, and was able to come up with a “fair estimate of spending losses in tourism for Pettis County.”
“Sadly, looking at the weeks of Feb. 29 to May 23, it looks like an estimated economic impact loss of $12.9 million for our area,” she noted. “The devastation is unreal. But there is hope.”
All local events from the end of March through the end of May and possibly beyond have been canceled including the annual Midwest Stud Ram Sale usually. The cancelation of the ram sale alone saw a loss of $2 million for Sedalia.
“That was a big blow,” Crooker said of the loss. “That was scheduled for June … there was so much uncertainty that the organization thought it best to cancel this year.”
Crooker added the sale is always a “huge” event for Sedalia.
“People come in from all over the United States,” she said. “They stay up to six nights in hotels and of course all their meals are in restaurants.
“They shop in stores and even the ones who camp, get groceries at our stores,” she continued. “It was a huge, huge loss for us this year.”
Crooker noted the decision by Parson on whether to host the Missouri State Fair is pending and scheduled to be announced by June 15.
Although tourism looks bleak, Crooker said she sees hope.
Cooker said Missouri Division of Tourism Research Director Dee Ann McKinney has research that shows consumers doing internet searches for things to do later this summer.
“By Missouri being in the center of the United States and the driving distance of so many states that connect to us, we are a good driving community,” she added. “Because with the uncertainty of flying now, people will be driving more. And we’re in a good position for that.”
She encouraged area businesses to “take heart” and said “it will get better.”
“We are going to come out of this,” she said. “It just shows the strength of our community, the strength of our business people.
“It’s so frustrating at first and devastating and now there’s hope,” she continued. “It’s tough because it has taken the livelihood from some people. We were in a wonderful economic condition before it hit, and will just take a while to get back”
Crooker added economic recovery will take much “hard work.”
“But these people who own their own businesses, they know that,” she said. “That’s how they built their business. So, it’s pretty much going to be that same effort again.”
