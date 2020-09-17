Dozens of area residents participated in this year’s Sedalia Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Sedalia on Sept. 12, raising more than $8,000 so far to support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“While the Walk definitely looked and felt different this year we heard that there was a great turnout throughout Sedalia,” said Laura Buhman, Sedalia Walk Manager. “Walkers saw the challenges this year as an opportunity to motivate themselves and make it the best year we could. Alzheimer’s isn’t slowing down and neither are we.”
Jim's Team was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $1,500. This team was led by local walk team captain Linda Fisher who walked in honor of her husband, Jim. She also walked the original Walk route that started the Sedalia Walk in 1998.
Participants of the Walk tuned in to the online opening ceremony through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app for a virtual kickoff. Walkers then took to their neighborhoods, local parks, and trails to walk at a safe distance and afterward drive by the location of “view only” Promise Garden at Centennial Park, which included the recognition of local sponsors.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Missouri alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 319,000 caregivers.
Funds can still be raised through the end of the year. Visit alz.org/sedaliawalk to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.