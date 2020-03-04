The Sedalia Water Department office at 111 W. Fourth Street will be closed to the public Wednesday, March 11 for staff members to move into their new location within the Sedalia Municipal Building at 200 S. Osage Ave. Walk-in service will not be available but the department’s drop-box and online bill pay options can still be accessed. The automated payment system at 660-851-1704 will also still be available for customers to use.
The department will reopen Thursday, March 12 within the Sedalia Municipal Building with new hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers will be able to contact the department at 660-826-1234. A new drop-box will also be available at the Sedalia Municipal Building.
