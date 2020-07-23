The City of Sedalia is working to repair and replace water mains throughout the city in an effort to prevent future main breaks.
During Monday evening’s meeting, the Sedalia City Council approved a scope of services at $146,600 from Wilson & Company for survey and engineering services for the replacement of water lines at various locations in the city.
Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey explained since the city absorbed the Water Department last year, the Public Works Department has been tracking water main breaks.
“Where we’ve had multiple main breaks on a line and you start looking at cost, it makes more sense at some point that instead of continuing to repair,” Ardrey said. “So you’re paying for labor and sometimes overtime, equipment time to put patches on pipe, the condition of the pipe warrants replacement.
“We’re looking at how many main breaks we’ve had. Once they dig to those mains, what does the pipe look like?” Ardrey added. “With multiple main breaks, what we’ve seen is it is an indicator that we've got a problem in those lines.”
Council’s approval Monday night was for engineering services for nine projects. Some may start in the fall and others in the spring.
“The ones the other night were West Third Street from South Quincy Avenue to U.S. 65,” Ardrey said. “That’s the one that we’ve had four breaks on in the last month. We’ve got Driftwood Drive out in the old Country Club edition from Greenwood Lane to Popular Place. We’ve had several breaks over the last nine months there. It started in the winter and it’s continued.”
The projects also include replacing Honeysuckle Road from Greenwood Lane to Popular Place in the same location, adding a line from 3000 to 4000 South Ingram Avenue to improve pressure and to loop the system, South Warren Street from West 16th Street to West 20th Street and East Ninth Street from South Ingram Avenue to South Hancock Avenue. They will also replace Locust Lane from the intersection with Hedgeapple Drive to the end where there have been multiple breaks.
“Then Winchester Road from U.S. Route 50 to Main Street,” Ardrey said. “We’ve had significant breaks along that and that is a 12-inch line.
“Then we are going under Cambridge Drive approximately 665 feet north of Route B,” she continued. “Our intent is to join some water lines so that we’re providing better service to the high school eventually. So we’ve got lots of small projects.”
Ardrey said breaks can be caused by a variety of reasons and it is often not because of a single factor. One reason can be age as well as increases in water demand. A lot of it is also weather related.
“Whenever the ground expands and contracts you’ll have water main breaks because the pipe is not as stable,” she said. “That is winter when you get the first freeze and then spring again when it thaws. July and August when the ground gets very dry and cracks you can have pipe movement. Whenever things can shift in the ground you can have water main problems.”
The soil can also play a factor.
“There’s also some indication that certain soil types on the west side of town have impacted some of the ductal iron that was put in, so it may be that we need to do some different wrap or a different type of pipe,” Ardrey explained.
At the beginning of the budget year, the department built in several projects that related directly to where the city has had water line failures, according to Ardrey. This includes a project that was just finished from Main Street to Broadway Boulevard and Ohio Avenue and the current big project south of Broadway Boulevard to 16th Street between “basically Prospect Avenue to Engineer Avenue.”
Another project which is out for bid is from Main Street to Broadway Boulevard from East Ohio Avenue to Engineer Avenue with a main that will go north from Engineer Avenue to Saline Street. A second pipe will go from Main Street along Missouri Avenue as far north as the city limits, which “will give much more flow to the north and the north central portion of Sedalia and the northeast,” according to Ardrey.
Ardrey said this process will be continuing in the future.
“We have seen a reduction of breaks since we finished the project between Main Street and Broadway Boulevard,” Ardrey said. “What you will see going forward is each year we will be doing projects as we identify them. This is really going to become policy and procedurally driven that we monitor breaks and we make sure that the lines that need repair are taken care of timely.”
