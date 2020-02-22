State Fair Community College is offering females ages 12 and up the opportunity to spend their Saturday learning self-defense.
SFCC will host a Women’s Self Defense Training from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Thompson Conference Center. The training is free and is sponsored by McCarthy Toyota of Sedalia and American Family Insurance Ahrazue Wilt Agency.
“We felt there was a real need in our community given certain circumstances that we’re facing on a day to day basis and worldwide just for security and protection,” explained SFCC Resource Coordinator Carla Childers. “We just thought this would be a timely and relevant training that would be beneficial to area women.”
The training instructor is Bill Matheny who has a “long list of credentials,” according to Childers. He is a retired military instructor and is certified with the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association and National Law Enforcement Training Center. He has a black belt rank in Shingitai, Jujitsu, Judo, Bushi Satori Ryu Jujutsu, and Ko Ryu Bujitsu. He is also the owner and a trainer at Warrior Jujitsu in Warrensburg.
Childers explained the training is taught in both a classroom setting and an interactive setting.
“The first part of his class he conducts in a kind of classroom setting where he’s up on stage and talks to them,” she said. “He gives them statistics, gives them a little background information, tells them what perpetrators look for in a target just for awareness tactics. Then the remainder of the class are actual moves and applications. He does body to body contact. He does a segment where the potential perpetrator would have a weapon so he does different scenarios with the women there.”
Childers said the training provides attendees with knowledge, confidence, and replaces fear with skill.
“It gives a sense of empowerment which is important,” Childers said. “One of the things that they learn is that you're confident. People observe that, perpetrators especially...It’s all about creating a good sense of self-awareness for yourself...It’s just all about little things that you can do to make yourself more aware of your presence and your surroundings.”
Childers said the women are allowed to participate as much or as little as they are comfortable with. Participants are encouraged to wear clothing that is easy to move in, tennis shoes, and can bring a water bottle.
Childers said Matheny covers a wide variety of attacks like carjackings to burglaries.
“He also covers sexual assault and key points to protect yourself there,” Childers said. “We do the weapon disarming and self-defense weapons — how an ordinary writing pen can become a weapon if it needs to be. Then just his protection techniques. He’s really good at making the women feel comfortable. He's really down to earth but he doesn't really hold back on trying to sugar coat anything because it’s not about that.”
Childers stressed SFCC hosts four of these training sessions a year and how important it is to keep up with the training so it can become muscle memory.
“It gives them (attendees) a sense of empowerment,” Childers said. “The one thing that we find about this class and he’ll tell me and the participants is that this has to become a trained memory. You can’t just go to the class one time and have skills ready to use at all times. It has to be practiced over and over and over, it’s repetition…
“We’re really wanting to try to get a reoccurring audience so that this is something that they can practice these skills over and over,” she continued. “I’ve attended all of them so far and I in no means can perform true to form through my memory because it’s something that you do have to practice.”
To register or for more information, call 660-530-5822 or visit conta.cc/2SGxMNd.
