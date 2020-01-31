The Sedalia Fire Department saw an increase in structural fires last year, especially in the last few months of 2019, and the department is hoping for a better year in 2020.
SFD responded to 41 structural fires, seven cooking fires, and three flue fires last year, a large increase from the 26 residential fires the department reported in 2018. Furthermore, 15 of the 2019 structural fires happened between the second week of October and first week of December.
SFD Chief Greg Harrell said there were no trends in the fires and the department couldn’t point to one reason for the increase.
“It would be nice to have a single cause to pinpoint or people need to watch for A or B this is what we’re seeing all of these fires increase from...” Harrell said. “I don’t know if we actually saw a trend. We saw our numbers just skyrocket in the fall…We saw our number of structure fires go up which was really a little odd to see a spike like that but I think it’s just an anomaly.”
“I think we had a bad stretch,” added SFD Deputy Fire Chief Matt Irwin. “It was kind of an anomaly versus the norm.”
Harrell said none of the fires, especially the ones during the last part of the year, were ruled incendiary and were accidental fires.
Harrell said the jump in fires during the last few months of 2019 put a strain on the department’s equipment since it was being used under maximum strain often. All the equipment has to be scrubbed down afterwards too. People driving over their hoses is another issue that causes wear and tear.
“People don't realize that driving over the fire hose, it’s not just you might damage that fire hose but that could interrupt the water supply,” he said. “If we’ve got crews inside you could be putting our people, or civilians if it’s a rescue attempt, in danger.”
One concern of the department is the amount of time individuals have to escape from a residence before things begin to collapse in the case of a fire is diminishing. This is partly due to the materials being used in newer houses.
“They burn quicker, they collapse quicker…” Harrell said. “Houses are being built with all these engineered trusses, all these man-made floor joists and stuff like that. There’s a lot of advantages to them, they’re easier to handle and all that kind of stuff but they don’t hold up in a fire. There’s a lot of concerns for us there...We used to be able to get inside manually, do a fire attack and get it stopped. Now that you’ve got this kind of stuff fire just goes through them like whoosh. You don’t have as much of an opportunity to stop them.”
One way the department is hoping to counter the increase they saw last year is by pushing fire safety education through fire extinguisher classes, educational tours, general fire safety information, more education during fire inspections and pushing smoke detectors. The fire department provides one free smoke detector per residence. They are also hoping to start being able to provide carbon monoxide detectors or a combination unit if funds allow. Harrell said they want people to know fire safety is 12 months a year and not just during October, which gets a lot of attention due to National Fire Prevention Week.
“If you have a question call us,” Harrell said. “If you have something you're not sure about, call us. We will help.”
One concern is most of the 2019 fires, especially from October to December, were at rental properties and many renters didn’t have renters insurance. SFD has been making a bigger effort to encourage renters to purchase renters insurance.
“We’re going to be preaching renters insurance,” Harrell said. “That’s nothing we (SFD) get any money off of, the city doesn’t make anything. It’s just, I think having spent my entire career doing this to see people lose things and then they have nothing to try to recover that loss. You go home feeling sorry for these people. Especially an accidental fire and they rent this house and they've lost 90% of their stuff or more.”
Harrell said with the first month of the year nearly over the department has not seen the same numbers they did in October and November of last year. They are hoping for a better year this year.
“It is unusual (the string of fires),” Harrell said. “Nobody usually runs a string like that. I like to think that we did our part and our string is broken and this year we’ll get back to normal numbers...We’re hoping we don’t have a repeat. We’re hoping for a safer year.”
