Often, it is the little things that make a difference in the life of another — a smile when you walk in the front door. or a “see you ‘morrow” as you leave. Small things that once they are gone, may never be forgotten but are often hard to replace.
After a more than 40-year career, the last 25 at the office of Dr. Brett Liesemeyer, Sharon Brosch is retiring. Brosch is the type of individual who will be hard to replace but will not be forgotten by the clients and staff of Eyecare Specialties LLC of Missouri.
“Sharon started with us when we were still located downtown,” Liesemeyer said. “She was an immediate asset being a familiar and friendly face recognized by the community.
“She has a compassionate heart that genuinely cares for and desires to serve others,” he added. “She has always been dedicated to us, working many early mornings and late evenings without being asked or expected.”
Brosch, who serves as biller for the office, said she came to work for Liesemeyer after the closing of Consumers Market in 1993.
“I had been employed there for years and I didn’t want to give up my employment,” Brosch explained. “I started to send out resumes in response to ads for employment. After I sent one to Dr. Liesemeyer he offered me an interview and I have been here ever since.”
The office staff and many patients have become a second family to her, Brosch said, noting it is the people she will miss the most.
“I know when I retire I will miss seeing all of the patients and those I work with each day,” Brosch said fondly. “Being here has been both a privilege and a blessing.
“To see Dr. Liesemeyer and how he treats others and how everyone here just pitches in to help one another, that’s pretty awesome,” she added. “It makes you want to follow suit and do the same.”
Liesemeyer has the same admiration for Brosch.
“She has had pride in the details and accuracy of her work and was an excellent example to her fellow staff,” Liesemeyer commented. “She was a professional at her responsibilities and treated patients and coworkers alike with respect and honesty.
“She has a love for all people and is family — our sister,” he added. “Her qualities of integrity, loyalty, honesty and heart define who she is.”
As for the future, Brosch said she plans to spend more time with her husband, Charles Brosch, who announced his retirement after 45 years with the Sedalia Water Department, effective in August. The couple will be able to spend more time with family, and at barbecue competitions.
“We will have the chance to travel further distances, go out of state more often,” Brosch said. “Sometimes with the smoker with us, sometimes it will just be us and the chance to travel and see the United States.”
No matter where the road leads, Brosch knows she has a second family to return to at Liesenmeyer’s office.
”At the end of the day when people are leaving, she always says ‘See you ‘morrow,’” coworker Megan Jones said. “She always leaves out the ‘t-o’ on the word and I have always loved that.
“She is truly a special person to us all,” she added. “In the short four years that I have worked with her, she has become family to me. She is always asking how my kids are, how my weekend went … I am truly going to miss that and miss seeing her smiling face every morning.”
Current and former patients and friends are invited to a retirement celebration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Eyecare Specialties LLC of Missouri, 3403 W. 10th St.
