Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler has another Democratic challenger for the 2020 election.
Lindsey Simmons, a Democrat from Hallsville, announced her candidacy Tuesday morning for the Congressional 4th District seat, which encompasses 24 counties including Pettis County.
Simmons told the Democrat her family’s struggles with the health care system and the insurance industry, her husband’s military service, and her frustration with Hartzler’s office spurred her interest in running for public office.
After President Donald Trump tweeted in 2018 that the war in Syria had been won and the United States might not honor its international alliances, Simmons grew concerned.
“That was really disturbing because it was referencing in part the allies that helped my husband’s unit,” she said. “... My husband is now looking at a third deployment next spring. It made me think, if my husband ends up in a situation similar to last time, will this change in diplomacy have an effect on him and those serving with him? I wanted to share my family’s story.”
She said she reached out to Hartzler’s office but struggled to reach anyone for months. After talking with someone this summer, she said she still hasn’t received a response letter or email.
Simmons graduated from Marshall High School and later Missouri Valley College. She began to pursue a Master’s degree in English, but decided to become a lawyer and was accepted at Harvard Law School. She also said her time working for a Missouri state representative helping constituents showed her “the capacity we have to help people through the law.”
She joined Harvard Defenders where she represented indigent defendants in show cause hearings.
“That was extremely rewarding, representing families in Boston … who have similar problems — people get sick everywhere, need health care everywhere, it’s not unique to where I’m from,” she said. “Seeing that just made me even more dedicated to serving my community in this kind of a way. Helping people get access to the resources they need and deserve. Running for office was not part of the equation, until it was.”
Upon graduation, she began working for Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton. Simmons earned an appellate clerkship on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis but due to her husband’s military service as an Apache helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army, she declined the opportunity and worked for her law firm remotely. After their time at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the couple and their son, Jace, returned to Missouri.
Simmons said some of her top issues include health care, helping farmers through the trade war, and advocating for military families, soldiers and veterans. She has also pledged to not accept donations from political action committees and will set term limits on herself.
She said the American health care system disincentivizes visits to a doctor because it can lead to a higher premium. For rural Missouri, she said accessibility is just as important as affordability as rural hospitals continue to shrink or close.
As the daughter and granddaughter of farmers, she said the trade war with China has “significantly hurt” their family farm.
“While I agree with President Trump there is reason to go after China because they have been stealing intellectual property from our corporations, I don’t think farmers should have that burden to bear just themselves,” she said. “It’s not something they should have to handle completely alone and right now they are. People I talk to are looking at losing $100 an acre in profit in soybeans and that adds up. That’s going to be a significant problem as time goes on.”
She’s also concerned about Trump’s use of military funding for the border wall that was intended for military base improvements such as schools and infrastructure. She said soldiers also shouldn’t bear the brunt of that decision.
Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, began her time in public office in 1994 when she was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives. She was elected to the U.S. House in 2010 after defeating Democrat U.S. Rep. Ike Skelton. She has had multiple challengers in each election since, winning re-election each time.
Erich Arvidson, a Democrat from Boonville, announced his candidacy this summer.
