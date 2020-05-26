Several gathered Monday morning in a small Memorial Day service to honor fallen veterans and to keep their memory alive.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many veterans in the community thought there would be no ceremony this Memorial Day in Sedalia. But a coordinated effort between Voiture 333, 40 & 8 Chaplain Jim Gaertner and Larry Brooks, treasurer of the VFW Post No. 2591 Honors Team, brought together a plan for a small service at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Gaertner said before the service began, the event was “very important” to all veterans.
“There will be some men here this morning, brothers who have seen their brothers die in combat,” he noted. “That’s why this has such meaning for us.
“We want to make it clear, we understand why the original ceremony was canceled,” he continued. “You know, some of us just feel so strongly about this that even though this is going to be a short, abbreviated service, we wanted to be here to render military honors to the fallen.”
The event was conducted at the Revolutionary War memorial with the VFW Post No. 2591 Honors Team raising the American flag, giving a 21-gun salute, and playing “Taps.” Voiture 333, 40 & 8 Chef de Gare Cliff McBride gave the invocation and Missouri State American Legion Chaplain Dr. Nicholas Gray offered the benediction. Due to the shortened nature of the service there was no speaker.
Brooks said with the pandemic going on, he felt there was even more of a need to honor fallen veterans.
“I went up to my wife’s grave at (Missouri Veterans Cemetery in) Higginsville yesterday,” he added. “And, we were told they were shut down and there wasn’t going to be no flags out, no volunteers.
“I get there and there’s flags everywhere,” he continued. “The office crew and the ground crew did it all on their own and it really looked nice. This is something we just do.”
McBride told the Democrat this Memorial Day, everyone is faced with uncertainty due to the pandemic.
“We have a lot more questions than we have answers,” he noted. “We celebrate today for those guys who did not come home.
“And the question is, ‘did they die in vain,’” he continued. “When we come together … to remember that they didn’t choose to die, that it was a consequence of a decision they made. But, it’s our responsibility to maintain this country as our founding fathers did, so they did not die in vain.”
He added that as Missouri’s veterans face the pandemic, it should be with “courage, fellowship and friendship” of other veterans.
“We come together to remember them, so that we can keep a country together that they died for,” McBride said. “(To) honor their death.”
