Smith-Cotton alum Fernanda Alexander finds it extremely nostalgic to be back within the hallways of S-C. Alexander graduated in 2016 and is currently interning at S-C and Whittier High for her social work degree. She must have at least 480 hours before graduation in May.
Alexander knew she wanted to pursue a degree in social work because of her love to help others and be there for them.
“It may be cliché, but I want to help people and social work gives me a lot of choices to do so. I won’t be constricted to just one job and I am able to help in numerous ways” Alexander said.
So far, her internship has been good but it has definitely given her a different perspective since she is no longer a student. It felt weird at first, but Alexander likes seeing the difference.
Right now, Alexander is not only job shadowing but learning hands-on, too. She has been able to figure out how to meet with students, input their data and add extra info into the Student Information System. She also helps run a program at Whitter on Wednesday nights for migrant students in the district.
When she isn’t interning, Alexander is researching and presenting. She is a part of the McNair Scholars program which branches off TRIO. This program has given her the chance to research eating disorders within the Latina community. She has presented at numerous places and will also present on campus and at a conference in Birmingham, Ala.
Alexander considers herself to be extremely lucky and is thankful to have so many opportunities.
“It has been really cool coming back and seeing some of my old teachers and administrators. There have been a lot of changes since I went here and I think the students at S-C are pretty lucky to have all of these neat resources and places like the Commons,” said Alexander.
A few of the administrators she has been happy to see again are Principal Wade Norton, history teacher Greg Willson, and counselor Carmen Brock, who thinks it is very special to see alumni come back to the district. She loves seeing students figure out what they want to do in life and is happy when she sees them making an effort to achieve those goals.
At first, Alexander wasn’t sure what she would do after high school. She always kept busy and strived to be involved. Although she wasn’t sure of her direction after high school at first, Alexander focused on having a great high school experience. She met some of her closest friends while at S-C and tried hard to make connections with teachers.
Since graduating, she has learned the importance of keeping those connections and urges current students to start making them as soon as possible.
“Don’t be afraid. Stay close to the people who know you as a person. They will have your back,” said Alexander.
She did have a little trouble adjusting to the change of atmosphere once she got to college. Being a first generation college student, Alexander wasn’t sure what her experience would be like but she planned ahead and went to State Fair Community College through the A+ Program. She then transferred to the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg and chose to start her social work degree.
Before her internship ends in May, Alexander hopes to be able to control her emotions better and learn how to react better when listening to students.
“I am a very emotional person so I am very sensitive, but I hope this experience will help me and teach me to become a little less emotional,” she said.
Her time at S-C has already reassured her that this is what she wants to do with her career and has helped show her that she would be comfortable working in a high school environment.
Alexander will graduate in May with her bachelor’s degree in Social Work. She was recently accepted into the University of Missouri to further her study in social work. This program will start in August, she hopes to secure an assistantship role by then to help pay for her tuition.
After she finishes schooling, Alexander isn’t sure if she will want to dive right into working or not. She hopes to travel a little bit before completely settling down.
