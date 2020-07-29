With global and local conditions ever changing and evolving, the need for accurate reporting has become more relevant perhaps now more than ever.
Thanks to a partnership between the University of Missouri Columbia School of Journalism, the Sedalia School District 200 and the Sedalia Democrat, the next generation of journalists are developing their skills as they share their work with the community through the Rookie Reporter program.
The program is now in its seventh year.
“First of all, I feel honored each time Bob (Satnan) asks me to judge for the Tiger Times Awards,” Matt Bird-Meyer said via email. “I say this because I am always eager to see what his kids are producing.”
Bird-Meyer, a journalism/humanities professor and adviser to the student newspaper at Monroe County Community College, served as a judge for the Tiger Times Awards this year.
“Bob is an excellent teacher,” Bird-Meyer continued. “The evidence is clearly showcased in the high quality of his students' work. This makes my job as a judge difficult but it's a rewarding experience. After I finish reading and commenting and assigning winners, I sit back and feel reassured there are educators like Bob out there. Maybe these kids go on to continue studying journalism. Maybe they don't. But I guarantee that each one comes away with a greater appreciation for telling important stories.”
The staff of five students added four writers during the second semester. The introduction to journalism class at Smith-Cotton High School produces bi-monthly editions of Tiger Times, a publication for the students and staff of the high school. Articles from the Tiger Times are published throughout the year by the Democrat.
The work the staff produces is extremely valuable to Democrat readers, according to Democrat Editor Nicole Cooke.
“Our partnership with Smith-Cotton offers a benefit for local high school students learning about journalism, a benefit for our readers who learn more about education, and a benefit for our newsroom to have additional local content,” Cooke said. “The student reporters do a great job of sharing what is going on at Smith-Cotton and I'm happy to be able to share their work in the Democrat.”
Instructor Jonathan Tester agrees the work the students do is a benefit for the staff and community.
“I think the program has tremendous benefits for the students that participate in it,” Tester said via email. “They learn to work with people they don't know, learn to manage and budget their time and work off of deadlines, they are forced to get outside of their comfort zones, and they develop a sense of accomplishment when they finish a story.”
Bob Satnan, the Sedalia 200 Communications Director and former Democrat Editor, co-teaches the class with Tester.
“Mr. Tester is an excellent teacher who keeps up with current events and is well connected throughout the Smith-Cotton High community,” Satnan commented. “He provided some great insights for the students as well as some interesting story ideas.
"It is so rewarding to see these students build their communications skills. All of them grew as reporters and writers this year,” he added. “They challenged themselves to tackle tougher assignments, to get additional interviews to elevate their stories and to make Tiger Times required reading for our S-C community."
The students' work was judged in four categories: news, features, sports, and profiles. For the first year, a Best Rookie Story was awarded to the top story by a first-year journalism student. Gabe Hire received the award for his story, “S-C athletes working to stay in shape for spring seasons.” Nik Geotz took second place for his article, “Davis reflects on Hall Of Fame Team.”
Victoria Wheat was honored with the Staff Favorite Award for her piece, “Motivated to Make a Difference.”
The Outstanding Tiger Times Reporter was presented to Natalie Alderman. Alderman was awarded the top award for the second consecutive year. She is the only reporter in the program's history to be honored twice as top reporter.
Among her awards, Alderman received first place in the news category for “Senior helps change dual credit policy.” Judges comments for her first place news reporting included, “This is an important story for a couple of reasons. First, it is a story that matters to the students. Second, it is a story about a student who is making a difference. This is a killer combination.”
According to Tester, the student’s work speaks for itself.
“I have been so impressed with the quality of work with our staff,” Tester commented. “Considering we didn't even have one senior, the depth and detail of many of our stories was amazing. I knew our staff was talented, but seeing them work up close provided more insight into their abilities.
“This was my first year working with Mr. Satnan and Journalism/Tiger Times and I was surprised at how professional Tiger Times has become under Mr. Satnan's leadership,” Tester continued. “The students that have been in the program for the past three years have grown significantly both as writers and as individuals. I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of Tiger Times and look forward to this coming year.”
