As Smith-Cotton High School students return to school Tuesday, many aspects of their school day will be monitored with the swipe of a card.
While there are numerous reasons for the cards, at the forefront is the safety and accountability of the students according to Smith-Cotton High School Principal Wade Norton.
“Smith-Cotton administration and staff decided to mandate a student photo ID system for several reasons,” Norton began. “First and foremost, the IDs bring another layer of safety for everyone at Smith-Cotton. Our student ID system is called The Tiger One Card.”
“The Tiger One Card will also be used for students checking in and checking out of school, students will use their IDs when checking out materials from the library,” he continued. “They will also use the IDs to purchase their school lunch.”
Norton explained at a recent Sedalia 200 Board of Education meeting, following the active shooter exercise at Smith-Cotton Junior High on July 23, the possibility of students requiring medical assistance and possibly being transported to hospitals is real. Norton said if students had an ID card with them, first responders could know within seconds of seeing the card who the patient is if they are unable to respond. Relaying that information to administrators can save valuable time in a medical emergency.
Board members were responsive to the idea.
“We also wanted to make the cards an incentive for students to watch and monitor their own attendance, grades, and discipline,” Norton said. “Students setting goals is an important life skill. We want our students to be ready to succeed day one at college, the military, on the job, etc.
“Students know that being at school is required,” he continued. “They know the expectations for earning credits. We wanted this card to not only help us quickly identify our currents students for the safety of all, but reward them for their successes of being at school and earning good grades.”
Norton explained students can earn different levels of cards that hold several school and community incentives. The cards are based on grades, attendance and discipline.
“The community has been very supportive and we continue to look for more sponsors,” Norton said. “We will announce the incentives when we unveil the cards to the students.”
The photo ID cards will be distributed on Tuesday. Students will be photographed for the cards and they will be issued that day. All students at SCHS will be required to wear their card each day.
Norton commented, “Everyone forgets and/or loses things. We will give each student a free reprint of one ID card per year. After that, they will be charged $5.00 to have a replacement card made.”
Faculty and staff members will be required to wear photo ID cards as well.
The district is supportive of the decision and has asked the junior high to develop a similar system.
