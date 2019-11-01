For Smith-Cotton students and staff the term one stop shopping has taken on an entirely new meaning. The Tiger Tailgate Store, located in the commons of Smith-Cotton High school, offers both snack items and beverages as well as school supplies and a wide variety of clothing and accessories.
With the addition of an online store this year, parents and community members have the opportunity to shop for the same tiger merchandise available to students, all from the convenience of their computer or phone.
DECA members and marketing students began planning the school store two years ago according to DECA Advisor and Marketing Instructor Angie Howard.
“Our sports marketing students designed several apparel items last year in class that we ordered a few weeks ago which added about a dozen apparel options in a variety of sizes that we have available at the store,” Howard explained Friday morning. “The store itself, is not a DECA Project, but more of a DECA fundraiser that offers real-world retail experience through our retail store operations course.
“The online store, managed by BSN sports, is a service they provide to schools that purchase their products,” Howard continued. “Although myself and the students have input on the products and promotions, for the most part, we don't invest much time for the additional service that it offers our community.”
First year DECA students Karson Weymuth and Olivia Poteet will compete at districts with a Sales Promotion Project Management Event where their ultimate goal is to implement a variety of promotional strategies to increase sales of apparel in-store and online Howard explained.
The pair have been developing a number of social media posts to increase awareness of the online store and its products.
“Recently, I set up an Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to promote the school store apparel,” Poteet said. “On Wednesday, I gathered a group of 10 students together to model the school store apparel.
“We used this to post on social media and soon we will be making physical posters and ads (for the TVs) and place them around the school to promote Tiger Tailgate apparel,” she continued.
“Some of the students seemed surprised. I showed some of my friends the pictures from the photoshoot we did on Wednesday, and many of them made the comment they weren’t aware we sold those items at the school store.”
The store is a learning opportunity not only for the DECA and marketing students but the entire student body as it teaches lessons of responsibility.
“The store is open hours one throug seven and closed during passing time so that students must ask their teachers for permission (and a school store pass) to visit the store,” Howard explained. “Student staff are required to ask customers to see their pass to show evidence that teachers have given permission, although I realize some students slip through the cracks, for the most part this system works well and has given us additional trust among the staff.”
Friday morning, a number of students visited the store to purchase snacks and beverages. Most transactions were completed efficiently in a matter of one or two minutes before the students
returned to their respective classes.
Students who work in the store must have completed Marketing I with a C or above grade. The students can then apply to work in the store. Two students work each hour and they receive a marketing elective credit for their work.
Staff members are responsible for stocking and cleaning the store, organizing displays, pricing, counting change, and balancing the cash register at the end of every hour.
“The are expected to provide exceptional customer service as well as to contact me if they are going to be late or absent to school, as they would with an employer,” Howard noted.
Profits are used to supplement travel expenses and competition supplies for DECA. Each year, members travel to district, state, and national competitions.
“We also take a variety of other trips that aren't necessarily covered by our club's budget,” Howard commented. “These funds allow more students to attend at a lower cost, or in many cases, without a fee.
“The online store actually credits a commission of the sales towards future apparel purchases, so although we definitely make a bigger profit on items purchased directly from us, shopping at the online store will definitely benefit our club as well,” she added.
While Howard gives the credit to her students she is a vital part of the store’s success according to S-C Principal Wade Norton.
“The success we are seeing is directly correlated with our marketing teacher and the relationships she has built with her students,” Norton said. “She allowed them to take the lead on developing what items go in the store, how the store is set up, and the overall values of their school store.
“The students see the value of the products,” he continued. “I see the value in the skills the students are learning. These skills will get them ready before they step into their first ‘real job’ We are excited to watch the store evolve and grow.”
Howard returned to the district following a six-year hiatus.
“When Mr. Norton invited me to come back to Smith-Cotton he and the other administrators placed a heavy emphasis on their desire to have a student-led school store,” Howard said. “They have all been extremely supportive and patient with the process, as it truly is running a small business within the school, and I believe it has become a terrific learning tool for the students that work at the store, but also a valuable real-world example of all functions of marketing that I am able to use in marketing classes as well.”
To view the products available at the online store visit www.sctigertailgate.com.
(0) comments
