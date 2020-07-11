A small community in the heart of Pettis County seven miles east of Sedalia on U.S. Highway 50 is undergoing a main street revitalization.
Smithton is home to approximately 600 residents. Founded in 1859 and named for Gen. George R. Smith, one of the founders of Sedalia, the residents, business owners and the Smithton City Council have recently all made investments to improve the community.
“We just have a lot of good people here who care about the town and each other,” Smithton Mayor Damien Lemens said Friday morning. “People know one another and they look out for each other here.”
Lemens owns and operates EasyNet on Washington Street in Smithton. After purchasing the building that was home at different times to Neumeyer’s Chevrolet Dealership, a doctor's office and restaurant during its history, Lemens was one of the first business owners in Smithton to convert an older empty space into updated facilities.
Other businesses followed suit including Missouri Bank, Hasslers Automotive Repair, and the City Hall. All have undergone remodels either to the interior or exterior of the buildings on Washington Street. Some have undertaken both.
Across the street from EasyNet is the Station@Smithton. One of the oldest remaining buildings in town, the red brick and stone building was once home to the town’s blacksmith shop and dates back to 1894. An addition that housed the former Texaco Service Station is believed to be built in 1937. Owned by the late Lennie Semkin and his wife Betty, older gentlemen could be found discussing the news of the day after filling their vehicles with gas almost every morning the service station was open.
The Station has once again become a meeting place for visitors each weekend it is open, now as a marketplace for antiques, handcrafted items, art and collectibles. The interior was remodeled eight years ago when the business first opened.
The Station is receiving an exterior facelift as the sides of the building will be painted and new awnings are being built over the front windows, according to Lou Atkinson, who is a partner in the business along with his wife, two sisters and brothers-in-law. The building is owned by Semkin’s daughter who is married to Atkinson’s brother.
Friday morning, Lou and his brother John Atkinson were preparing the exterior for paint as they discussed plans for the work.
Drive down the street one block east and another transformation is taking place at the Smithton Diner operated by Dino Ward. The building is owned by the City of Smithton.
“For about two or three years now Dino has been asking us to make some improvements to the building,” Lemens explained. “We saw the opportunity and so the city council started budgeting for them.”
This week’s work on the dinner has begun. The building will feature an outdoor patio for seating as well as renovation to the small grocery store that recently closed. The city purchased that building to expand the diner. Once completed, the addition and a new canopied patio will double the seating capacity of the restaurant.
The $20,000 renovation is expected to be completed Aug. 1.
“The building next door is not really big but it will help us with more seating,” Ward explained. “The city is also going to do some remodeling inside the diner — they have plans to make it better.
“It means a lot to us what the city is doing — they and the community have been really good to us,” Ward added. “We are going to extend our hours and be open all day on Friday and Saturday once this is completed.”
Ward said the community has supported the diner since its reopening due to the pandemic closure. He noted the business has recorded four of its best Friday night totals since it reopened.
“We will start to be open until 8 both Friday and Saturday nights,” Ward said. “We will be featuring a seafood Saturday once we extend the hours.”
Ward, who has operated the diner for seven years, thanked everyone for their continued support. It is something Lemens also said of Smithton.
“A lot of the work on the diner has been done by volunteers,” Lemens said. “I doubt if they want me to name them but there are a few men who have been up here pitching in and helping with the concrete work and some of the reframing.
“It helps save on the cost but more than that it is just what we all do here,” Lemens said. “We are close to town but yet we are still in the country — people get to know one another and you don’t get that in larger towns.”
