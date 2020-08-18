They are words every FFA member knows by heart: “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.” A part of the FFA creed, for Dylan Deuschle they are not only words she knows but they are ones she lives by every day.
Deuschle is a 17-year-old student who is set to begin her senior year at Smithton R-VI School on Aug. 26. When she returns to school she will serve as the president of the district’s FFA chapter. It is a position she is well suited for after raising and showing cattle for most of her life.
It is also a tradition she continued during the 2020 Missouri State Fair.
“The best thing about showing livestock are all of the opportunities, such as new friendships, learning more about cattle everyday, responsibility, leadership, and ownership,” Deuschle said via email. “The best thing about living on a farm is all of the family time and the responsibilities. Living on a farm has taught me a lot of life lessons for the real world and is preparing for my future in agriculture.”
Deuschle began showing bottle calves when she was 5. At the age of 9 she began showing steers and heifers. Deuschle noted the breeds she shows are crossbred steers and Simmental heifers. She explained the last two years she has only shown crossbred steers but she still raises Simmental cattle.
Monday afternoon Deuschle said she was pleased with her results thus far at the Missouri State Fair following showing in the Coliseum.
This is my seventh show of the year,” Deuschle explained. “It’s been a very different fair this year — it’s been a lot of fun and more relaxed.”
The hours of preparation can be long both during show season and throughout the school year but it is part of raising quality livestock.
“A typical day of working with my animals includes starting early in the morning with feeding the show animals and the other cattle,” Deuschle began. “When the feeding is done I go back to the show barn to start tying up the show animals to get ready to wash.
“Washing my animals takes me 10 minutes for each and 15 minutes to blow dry,” she continued. “After the show animals are all clean they stay in pens under fans all day until night time.”
When night comes the cattle are washed and once again blow dried. Then they are turned out to be fed at dark.
During the school year Deuschle’s animals are all fed in the morning and are not washed until night.
“With school going on I balance time for homework/studying and working with my cattle,” Deuschle explained. “During the school week, I get my house chores and all of my school work done right after school then when my work is done inside I head out to the barn until the animals have all been worked with.”
All of this is in addition to her class schedule and school activities. Deuschle is a member of Spanish Club, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA, and student council. Following her high school graduation this spring Deuschle said she is looking forward to attending State Fair Community College.
“If I could give advice to others who may be interested in showing livestock it is to always ask for tips or questions from other showmen,” Deuschle said. “If interested in wanting to show be prepared for a lot of early mornings and long nights, a lot of responsibility and hard work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.